New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor makes MLB history
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor recorded his 200th career stolen base in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game, joining an exclusive club in the process.
By swiping second, Lindor became just the third shortstop in MLB history (with a minimum of 70% of games played at the position) to tally both 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases. The other two members of that club are Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and 2007 NL MVP Jimmy Rollins.
Lindor, 31, has 19 home runs and 15 stolen bases through his first 94 games. If the switch-hitter maintains his current pace, he could flirt with his second 30-30 campaign in three years. He finished one stolen base shy of the feat last season and was the runner-up for the NL MVP award.
The Mets now have two of the nine active MLB players with 200 or more career stolen bases on their roster. Lindor’s teammate, Starling Marte, has stolen more bases (359) than any other active player on the all-time leaderboard.
After Sunday’s series finale in Kansas City, Lindor will head to Atlanta to represent the Mets in the Midsummer Classic. He will be joined by teammates Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and David Peterson, who was recently named a replacement for San Francisco Giants left-hander Robbie Ray.
Lindor has been named an All-Star five times in his 11-year career, but the previous four selections came during his time with Cleveland. This will be his first time starting in the game.