New York Mets Claim Veteran Reliever From NL Playoff Foe

The New York Mets have reportedly claimed a veteran reliever from one of their 2024 NL Playoff foes.

May 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kevin Herget (57) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals int he seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are adding more bullpen depth to their organization.

On Monday, the Mets claimed right-handed relief pitcher Kevin Herget from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided.

Herget made seven appearances for the Brewers in 2024, posting a 1.59 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, one save and nine strikeouts across 11.1 big-league innings. The 33-year-old spent the majority of his campaign with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, where he went 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, four saves and 59 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.

The New Jersey native did not make his MLB debut until 2022, which came with the Tampa Bay Rays. The veteran righty holds just 42.2 big-league innings in his career, producing a 4.64 ERA. He has appeared with Tampa, the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee across the past three seasons since first being called up.

Herget mostly relies on using a four-seam-changeup combination, which saw some success last season in the majors. Despite being a small sample size, opposing hitters produced a .133 batting average against his four-seamer and hit .167 off his changeup, per Baseball Savant.

The Mets are likely to see a significant amount of turnover in their bullpen as Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith and Adam Ottavino are all set to hit the free agent market. Bringing in Herget, who could compete for a spot in the big-league 'pen, provides depth at the upper levels of the minor leagues.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was the top baseball decision maker in Milwaukee from 2015-2022. Last offseason, he acquired righty pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Brewers. Although Houser didn't work out, Taylor became a vital piece for a Mets team that fell two wins shy of winning the NL pennant. New York also knocked the Brewers out in the NL Wild Card round in three games.

The Mets will be hoping to find some success out of Herget as a valuable depth piece.

