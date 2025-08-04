Inside The Mets

New York Mets considering this Frankie Montas change

Here are what the Mets' plans are with Frankie Montas amid his recent struggles.

Logan VanDine

Aug 3, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) reacts while walking off the field after the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Ahead of his next scheduled start, the New York Mets are considering this change for Frankie Montas.

Speaking with reporters before Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, manager Carlos Mendoza opened up the possibility of using an opener on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers when Montas is scheduled to start. The righty would then appear at some point during that game.

It has been a disappointing first season for Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Amazins', which also contained an opt-out after this year. Montas began the 2025 season on the injured list after suffering a lat strain during spring training. Despite tossing five scoreless innings in his Mets debut on June 24 against the Atlanta Braves, it has since been a struggle for the 32-year-old.

After giving up seven earned runs on Sunday in New York's 12-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Montas has allowed 12 earned runs over his last two starts combined and has seen his ERA climb to a dismal 6.68 in just seven starts for the Mets. Montas has also not given the Mets much length during any of his starts, pitching into the sixth inning just twice thus far.

Using an opener on Saturday could be an effective strategy due to the Mets upgrading their bullpen before the trade deadline; the additions of Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley gives Mendoza more flexibility with his bullpen deployments. Nonetheless, due to most of New York's relievers having a heavy workload, it would be imperative for Montas to settle in and get outs upon entering the game.

As the Mets continue to see their starters not named David Peterson fail to pitch into the sixth inning over the last nearly two months, as well as Montas tossing back-to-back duds, Mendoza seems to be toying with other options that could potentially get his starter back on track.

