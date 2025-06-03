New York Mets' Edwin Diaz earns NL Reliever of the Month honor
The New York Mets' pitching staff continues to impress through the first 60 games of the season.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the team's closer, Edwin Diaz, was named the National League Reliever of the Month for May. The two-time All-Star was untouchable all month, surrendering zero runs and just three hits in 11 appearances while striking out 14 batters; from May 10 to May 30, Diaz went nine consecutive appearances without allowing a hit.
Diaz became the third Met this season to win one of MLB's monthly awards. Back in April, New York had two recipients: first baseman Pete Alonso earned NL Player of the Month honors, while infielder Luisangel Acuña was selected as the NL's Rookie of the Month.
There were concerns surrounding Diaz to start the season after a shaky start. While he was converting saves, Diaz appeared to have lost some of his elite control and velocity. Insider Jon Heyman questioned his effectiveness in closing scenarios at the end of April, stating that the Mets had been winning "despite Diaz."
But Diaz's impeccable month quieted any speculation that the righty had taken a step back. He converted all five save opportunities in May, bringing his season total to 13. Diaz has 39 total strikeouts this season and lowered his ERA to 2.49. According to Baseball Savant, the 31-year-old ranks in the top 1% in strikeout percentage (38.6%) and whiff rate (39.8%).
When it comes to high-leverage situations, Diaz proved all May that he is still one of the best in the league. With the help of Diaz and other standout bullpen pieces, New York has reclaimed first place in the NL East and currently holds the best record in the National League.