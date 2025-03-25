New York Mets expected to place spring standout slugger on waivers
With two days left until Opening Day, the New York Mets have some difficult roster decisions to make. This includes determining the future of young outfielder Alexander Canario.
Canario has become a fan favorite this spring due to some standout performances in Grapefruit League play. The 24-year-old finished spring training batting .306/.419/1.030 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and a stolen base. But as Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Tuesday, the Mets simply do not have a roster spot for Canario, and he will likely hit waivers this week.
The Mets acquired Canario from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations in late February as insurance for a potential injury or trade in the outfield. However, neither has happened, and the team has run out of space for him. New York's outfield is crowded with locks to make the roster; Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, Jose Siri, Jesse Winker, and Starling Marte will all be healthy for Opening Day, making Canario the odd man out.
Per the Post, the Mets are still looking to add a right-handed bat, indicating that Luisangel Acuña's roster spot is in jeopardy. But while Canario has outperformed Acuña at the plate this spring, the team cannot afford to carry him over the versatile Acuña due to their lack of depth in the infield.
The only remaining hope for Canario to make the Mets' Opening Day roster is for the team to find a suitor for Marte. But New York has shopped the 36-year-old around all off-season and no one has been eager to take on the injury-prone vet, so this outcome feels unlikely.
Canario is a promising young player who will almost certainly find a role on another team and will make a real case to be a starter. But it is important to consider that his tough roster decision was the result of Nimmo and Marte staying healthy, which was not a given. Canario was an insurance acquisition, and his impressive spring training play simply wasn't enough to sneak into a rock-solid Mets lineup.