New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, Francisco Alvarez to be evaluated Monday
It appears the New York Mets will have to continue to wait for the return of rehabbing starters Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez.
Despite recent momentum, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed Sunday that the pair will be evaluated in Queens on Monday. Both are likely to continue their rehab stints, pushing their expected return back until after New York's series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
On Saturday, Mendoza indicated that Alvarez (hamate fracture) would be medically cleared after his start at DH on Sunday for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He confirmed that the 23-year-old catcher is all set from a medical standpoint, adding that further at-bats will be focused on working his timing. The rehabbing catcher caught all nine innings on back-to-back starts while going 2-5 at the plate on Saturday, but it appears that Mendoza will err on the side of caution for his return.
The same goes for McNeil (oblique strain), who has been getting starts in center field during his rehab assignment, a development stemming from Jose Siri (fractured tibia) landing on the IL. The natural second baseman has looked solid in the outfield and at the plate, going 3-for-3 for Binghamton on Sunday and homering on Saturday.
Mendoza did not suggest that there was any particular setback that led to this decision. It appears likely that the club just wants to be certain they are swinging it confidently before calling them back up. The recent play of Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Luis Torrens also makes it easy to be patient.
McNeil and Alvarez would have been a boost to the bottom half of the Mets lineup as they gear up to defend first place against NL East foe Philadelphia on Tuesday, but New York will proceed without them, prioritizing their long-term health.