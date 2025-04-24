Has Brett Baty done enough to stay on the Mets roster?
The time has come for the New York Mets to make a decision on Brett Baty.
The Mets have to free up two roster spots as they anticipate the return of second baseman Jeff McNeil (oblique) and catcher Francisco Alvarez (hamate). Most expect Alvarez to replace Hayden Senger, while McNeil's return puts pressure on Baty.
Baty made the opening day roster by way of a stellar spring training and the injury to McNeil. But the 25-year-old struggled to start the season, tallying just three hits in his first 27 plate appearances while striking out 11 times. Now with McNeil's return on the horizon, Baty's role on the team has to be considered. Just over a week ago, it would have been easy to assume he would be sent down to the minor leagues, but his recent play makes it a difficult decision.
In the Mets' walk-off win to clinch a series sweep against their division rival Philadelphia Phillies, Baty opened up the scoring, launching his first home run of the season. Baty has been hot at the plate throughout the Mets' seven-game win streak, boasting a .333/.429/.611 slash line in his last 22 plate appearances.
An intriguing wrinkle surrounding McNeil's return and Baty's fate is the decision to try McNeil in the outfield following the injury to center fielder Jose Siri. If New York is serious about playing the natural second baseman in the outfield, we could see Baty continue to platoon second base with Luisangel Acuña, and outfielder José Azócar could be optioned.
If assigned to the minors, Azócar will hit waivers, while Baty and Acuña each have one option left, meaning next season would be their final shot with the Mets should they be sent down. Senger has three options left and can return to the team in the event of an injury, making his decision the easiest.
Unfortunately for Baty, Acuña has made himself impossible to take off the field as of late. He's batting .360/.429/.480 in his last 28 at-bats, is an elite glove, and has tremendous upside at just 23 years old. While this could be detrimental to the fate of Baty, the versatile Acuña can also play center field, further stacking the deck against Azócar. The Mets could feasibly move forward with Acuña and McNeil rotating in center while Baty continues to split time at second.
A long-time prospect for New York, Baty's talent and upside make him a target of discussion every season. While he's still waiting for it all to come together, his improved play in the last two weeks may have been just enough to prolong his major league journey.