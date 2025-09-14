Inside The Mets

New York Mets match longest losing streak since 2018

The Mets have now lost a season-worst eight straight games.

Logan VanDine

Sep 13, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith (8) slides past New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith (8) slides past New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things are continuing to fall apart for the New York Mets.

On a day that saw Brandon Sproat toss a gem in his Citi Field debut, the Mets blew a late 2-0 lead and fell to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, 3-2; they have now lost eight straight games, their longest losing streak since 2018. New York is also no longer in control of their playoff destiny, as they have fallen a game behind the San Francisco Giants in the loss column for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

For most of the season, the Mets seemed like a lock to play October baseball. But after this latest bullpen meltdown and the offense failing to come through with runners in scoring position, the Mets are now on the verge of a stunning collapse with just 13 games left to go in the regular season.

"It's not easy right now, especially when you're not able to finish the job in a game you felt like you had it and then before you know it, you're behind," manager Carlos Mendoza said after Saturday's game. "Continue to come back the next day and bring the same attitude here...when you're going through stretches like this, everybody has to do their part. We gotta find a way to get the job done here."

The Amazins' have now lost 12 out of their past 14 games decided by one run and have miraculously gone 0-65 this season when trailing after eight innings.

Read More: Insider's cryptic take on Mets clubhouse chemistry goes viral

Juan Soto, who clubbed his 40th home run of the season during the game, was blunt when he was asked about his team's freefall.

"We're definitely trying to figure out what is going on," Soto said. "We're playing our ass out every night, but it's just not going our way. There's no excuses. We've just got to go out there and keep trying to beat them."

Time is quickly running out for the Mets to snap out of their losing skid and get back into the win column. After their series against the Rangers, they will face a San Diego Padres team that is not only in a prime position for a playoff spot, but also swept New York back in July.

Soto also gave this message to a frustrated Mets fanbase after the game saying, "Keep hoping, because we're going to turn this around. We're going out there, we're giving our 100% every night. There's nothing else we can do."

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News