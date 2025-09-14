New York Mets match longest losing streak since 2018
Things are continuing to fall apart for the New York Mets.
On a day that saw Brandon Sproat toss a gem in his Citi Field debut, the Mets blew a late 2-0 lead and fell to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, 3-2; they have now lost eight straight games, their longest losing streak since 2018. New York is also no longer in control of their playoff destiny, as they have fallen a game behind the San Francisco Giants in the loss column for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
For most of the season, the Mets seemed like a lock to play October baseball. But after this latest bullpen meltdown and the offense failing to come through with runners in scoring position, the Mets are now on the verge of a stunning collapse with just 13 games left to go in the regular season.
"It's not easy right now, especially when you're not able to finish the job in a game you felt like you had it and then before you know it, you're behind," manager Carlos Mendoza said after Saturday's game. "Continue to come back the next day and bring the same attitude here...when you're going through stretches like this, everybody has to do their part. We gotta find a way to get the job done here."
The Amazins' have now lost 12 out of their past 14 games decided by one run and have miraculously gone 0-65 this season when trailing after eight innings.
Juan Soto, who clubbed his 40th home run of the season during the game, was blunt when he was asked about his team's freefall.
"We're definitely trying to figure out what is going on," Soto said. "We're playing our ass out every night, but it's just not going our way. There's no excuses. We've just got to go out there and keep trying to beat them."
Time is quickly running out for the Mets to snap out of their losing skid and get back into the win column. After their series against the Rangers, they will face a San Diego Padres team that is not only in a prime position for a playoff spot, but also swept New York back in July.
Soto also gave this message to a frustrated Mets fanbase after the game saying, "Keep hoping, because we're going to turn this around. We're going out there, we're giving our 100% every night. There's nothing else we can do."