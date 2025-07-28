New York Mets ‘open’ to moving Mark Vientos at trade deadline
If the New York Mets hope to make a splash at this year’s trade deadline, they may need to give up one of their young major league infielders — and it appears they are not totally against the idea.
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have discussed third baseman Mark Vientos in trade talks and are believed to be open to moving him before Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. He reported that teams have also inquired about Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, but while the Mets are not actively trying to trim their infield surplus, rival executives sense that Vientos is more available than the others.
Vientos, 25, showed the ability to carry a team offensively during his breakout 2024 campaign, when he hit .266/.322/.516 (.837 OPS) with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs in 111 games. The right-handed slugger carried that success into October, hitting .327/.362/.636 (.998 OPS) with five home runs and 14 RBIs over 13 postseason games.
So far, the 2025 season has been a much different story for Vientos. Through 73 games, he has slashed .226/.280/.358 (.638 OPS) with six home runs and 27 RBIs, while also struggling defensively. He is credited with -7 Outs Above Average and -7 defensive runs saved.
His role as the starting third baseman has essentially been relinquished to Baty, who has swung a more consistent bat (.710 OPS) and played far better defense. While Vientos still makes the occasional start at the hot corner, most of his recent playing time has come in a designated hitter platoon with veteran Starling Marte — who has also drawn some trade interest.
New York’s lone addition leading up to this year’s deadline so far is left-handed reliever Gregory Soto, who reported to the team Sunday. As Martino noted, the Mets continue to prioritize bullpen help but are also open to acquiring a starter or center fielder who could raise the team’s ceiling.