New York Mets option young infielder amid Cedric Mullins addition
With the impending arrival of outfielder Cedric Mullins, the New York Mets made a decision on one of their young infielders.
Ahead of tonight's series-opener against the San Francisco Giants, the Mets are optioning Luisangel Acuña to Triple-A Syracuse, making room for Mullins after he was acquired by the Baltimore Orioles Thursday evening.
The team also sent lefty reliever Jose Castillo outright to Triple-A after being designated for assignment last week, while fellow lefty reliever Brandon Waddell will commence a rehab assignment tomorrow for Double-A Binghamton after being placed on the 15-day injured list last week with a hip injury.
It was rumored that the Mets would look to shop one of their young infielders during the trade deadline due to New York's need for reliever help and another bat for their lineup. They ended up holding onto their young infield core and will send Acuña back down to the minors.
Acuña was named to the team's Opening Day Roster with Jeff McNeil beginning the year on the IL and got off to a strong start. He slashed .288/.342/.356 with three RBI, 13 runs scored and seven stolen bases during April, resulting in him being named the National League's Rookie of the Month. However, the 23-year-old has struggled to see playing time as of late.
Acuña batted just .204 during the month of May, followed by slashing just a mere .167 in June; the versatile infielder was sent down to Syracuse on June 23. While he was recalled on July 10, Acuña was primarily used as a pinch runner and for defense after Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio saw more playing time due to their emergence at the plate.
Even though the Mets chose to keep Acuña, the decision to send the speedy infielder down to Triple-A may have been the right decision due to the Mets' crowded infield and the addition of the aforementioned Mullins to their roster. McNeil is now expected to assume the bulk of the reps at second base, while Baty and Mauricio will platoon at third base. Mark Vientos is also likely to share the DH role with Starling Marte.