NL Central team could pivot to Mets infielder if they can't land Eugenio Suárez
Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, one of the New York Mets' young infielders could potentially be on the move if the asking price is right.
While Mark Vientos has been mentioned in possible trade talks as the Mets look for pitching help and perhaps another bat, could this young infielder be a pivot for this NL Central team if they lose out on the Eugenio Suárez sweepstakes?
With Suárez being arguably the most coveted trade candidate for teams across the league, baseball insider Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Tuesday that if the Cincinnati Reds can't land the slugging third baseman, a possible pivot for them could be Mets' utility infielder Luisangel Acuña.
Acuña, who was traded to the Mets two years ago during the 2023 deadline in a deal that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, is trying to establish himself as an everyday player for the Amazins' this season after being a spark plug towards the end of last season.
The 23-year-old was called up to the major leagues on September 14, 2024, after Francisco Lindor missed eight games due to a back injury. He filled in very nicely over 14 games, slashing .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBI. Despite being named to the Mets' Opening Day roster to start this season (albeit due to Jeff McNeil starting the year on the injured list with an oblique strain), it's been a bit of a struggle for the young infielder.
Even though he was named National League Rookie of the Month in April by batting .308/.357/.385 with 13 runs scored, three RBI, and seven stolen bases, Acuña has seen his production take a significant dip since then. He hit just .204 in May, followed by a mere .167 clip in June; this resulted in the Mets optioning Acuña to Triple-A Syracuse on June 23.
Acuña was called back up in the major leagues on July 10, but has primarily been used as a pinch runner since returning due to Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos providing much more production at the plate.
It is becoming apparent that the Mets would need to give up one of their young infielders to get a major player in return. As such, Acuña's name can now be added to a list of players to watch out for who may be on the move come Thursday.