New York Mets reportedly not in on slugger Eugenio Suarez
The New York Mets appear unlikely to land one of the biggest names on the market.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are not in on star slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks began their sell-off on Thursday night by trading first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners. Suarez should be one of the next deals they make as the power-hitter is one of the most highly sought after position players on the trade market.
But don't expect the Mets to be involved, per Heyman. Instead, the Mets are prioritizing bullpen and could land a starting pitcher and center fielder as well.
Sources told Mets On SI that the Mets are among the handful of teams that checked in on Chicago center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles and old friend Harrison Bader of the Minnesota Twins are two other center field options that fit the Mets.
As for bullpen help, David Bednar, Dennis Santana, Danny Coulombe, Jhoan Duran and Mike Soroka are names that make sense for the Mets. The Mets are in the hunt for multiple relievers, preferably in the high-leverage department.
Read More: Report: New York Mets checked in on pair of starting pitchers
Per Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets checked in on starting pitchers' Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Severino of the A's. However, the Mets have checked in on a lot of arms, as the insider noted.