Report: New York Mets checked in on pair of starting pitchers
The July 31 MLB trade deadline is just seven days away and the New York Mets are expected to be active in order to fill the holes on their roster.
While bullpen is their top priority and center field is another possibility, the Mets seem to be at least exploring the idea of adding to their starting rotation.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, the Mets have checked in on starting pitchers Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates and old friend Luis Severino of the A's. However, the insider cautioned that the Mets have checked in on a ton of available arms and don't see a glaring hole in their rotation, which is now relatively healthy for the first time all season.
"While they have checked in on starting pitchers -- from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller to Oakland’s Luis Severino, to anyone else with an arm and a pulse -- they do not see an obvious opening in their rotation. Neither (Clay) Holmes nor David Peterson nor Kodai Senga nor Frankie Montas nor Sean Manaea has earned a demotion to the bullpen," Martino wrote.
With Senga and Manaea back from the IL, plus Paul Blackburn pitching on a rehab assignment and Tylor Megill on the mend (elbow inflammation), the Mets are fine on pitching depth even after losing Griffin Canning (torn achilles) for the season. For that, the front office has indicated that they are more inclined to make a move for a frontline impact starter as a opposed to a depth piece at the deadline.
Keller would be a prime acquisition for the Mets, but he comes along with three more years of control and an expensive contract (owed more than $55 million), meaning the righty would cost a lot in terms of prospects and dollars.
As for Severino, the 31-year-old right-hander had a superb bounce-back season for the Mets in 2024, but is 3-11 with a 5.10 ERA in 21 starts with the A's. He also has two more years left on the three-year, $67 million deal he signed in the offseason.