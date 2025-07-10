Mets’ David Peterson named to NL All-Star team for the first time
After another stellar performance on Thursday, New York Mets pitcher David Peterson received some well-deserved recognition for his first-half performance.
For the first time in his career, Peterson will be suiting up for the National League All-Star team at the midsummer classic in Atlanta, Georgia. He’ll join fellow Mets’ All-Stars Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Edwin Diaz at Truist Park on July 15th. It will be the second time in the past four seasons that the Mets have sent four players to the All-Star Game.
The southpaw will replace fellow lefty Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants; Ray is not missing the game due to injury, but he is scheduled to start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which makes him ineligible to pitch in Tuesday’s game. Cincinnati Reds’ lefty Andrew Abbott was also named a replacement for Dodgers’ pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will be facing Ray on Sunday.
Read More: New York Mets showing trade interest in Marlins starting pitcher
Peterson has been the Mets’ ace this year amidst a slew of injuries to the starting rotation. The team lost both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas in Spring Training, with Montas finally rejoining New York’s rotation at the end of June. Manaea is looking to make his debut just before the All-Star break in bulk relief. Kodai Senga, who strained his hamstring in early June, is also set to return on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.
After pitching seven shutout innings on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, Peterson recorded his fifth start of the season in which he's pitched seven or more innings. Through 18 starts, Peterson has a sparkling 3.06 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 109.0 innings of work.
Peterson is the first Mets pitcher to be named an All-Star since 2023, when Kodai Senga represented the team. He is also the first left-handed Mets pitcher to be an All-Star since Billy Wagner in 2008.