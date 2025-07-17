New York Mets sign 2025 first round pick Mitch Voit
The New York Mets have officially signed their 2025 first round pick Mitch Voit, the team announced on Thursday.
Voit will join the team at Citi Field on Friday, where he will be introduced as a member of the Mets and take batting practice before beginning his career in Single-A St. Lucie. The 20-year-old's $1.75 million reported signing bonus comes in under the 38th overall pick slot value of $2.56 million.
Voit was announced as a two-way player when drafted on Sunday night, despite not pitching in his last season at the University of Michigan due to a July 2024 surgery on his right elbow. Playing second base instead, he was one of the best hitters in his class, slashing .346/.471/.668 with 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases across 56 games.
On draft night, Voit said he expects to play mostly second base at the next level, but added that he would "do absolutely anything to make it to the big leagues as a New York Met."
In three seasons at Michigan, Voit batted .303/.398/.564 with 46 doubles, seven triples, 35 home runs, 138 RBI, and 19 steals in 169 games. The righty was a combined 9-4 with a 5.31 ERA in 29 games during his two seasons pitching.
"Mitch has shown the ability to play at a high-level at several positions and make an impact at the plate," Mets VP of amateur scouting Kris Gross said. "He has a great makeup an a tremendous amount of potential."
Following Friday's appearance at Citi Field, Voit will look to showcase his skills with the club's Single-A affiliate. The St. Lucie Mets have over 40 games of Florida State League play remaining this season, and are currently in first place in the FSL East division with a 48-37 record.