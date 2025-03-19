New York Mets to deploy potential Opening Day lineup in latest Grapefruit League game
The New York Mets will roll out their presumed starting lineup Wednesday night against their Opening Day opponent, the Houston Astros.
While the injury bug has gone around the clubhouse, the team is still starting the season with some of the best bats in MLB. With Opening Day just eight days away, the expected starters are looking to build chemistry and prepare for regular season play.
In early March, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported what the expected top half of the Mets lineup will be to start the season. It was no surprise to see that Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto will bat one and two, but Heyman's report also included Pete Alonso batting third, with Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo alternating behind him in the cleanup spot, depending on the pitcher.
Nimmo, who is working his way back from a knee injury, will start in right field; with his health still a concern, many expected the 31-year-old to start the season as a designated hitter. Starling Marte, who has been open about his diminished role on the team, will join the lineup as the DH when Nimmo plays in the field.
Brett Baty will start at second base again in place of the injured Jeff McNeil; Baty has hit well all spring, but there are still questions about his defensive ability at second. 23-year-old Luisangel Acuña and Baty have battled to make the roster in an infield utility role, but with the injury to McNeil, it appears both of them will make it.
The only known inconsistency with tonight's unit and Opening Day's is the starting pitcher: David Peterson will start for the Mets Wednesday night, while Clay Holmes will be on the bump on March 27th.
Holmes has been a pleasant surprise for the Mets this spring. After four seasons with the Yankees, he joined the Mets on a three-year deal worth $38 million. Holmes is a two-time All-Star, but has only started four games in his seven-year MLB career. While the decision would have been impossible to predict this time last year, Holmes has "earned it," as manager Carlos Mendoza stated.
This Mets lineup features experienced stars at the top of the lineup in the form of Soto, Lindor, and Alonso, as well as young players who have shown flashes of excellence in Vientos and Baty. It will be interesting to see how they fare against an opponent they will see shortly; first pitch is at 6:05 PM EST in West Palm Beach.