    • November 16, 2021
    Noah Syndergaard Shockingly Chooses Angels Over Mets In Free Agency

    Noah Syndergaard's career as a Met is over. He has shockingly chose to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, declining New York's qualifying offer.
    Color me shocked.

    Less than 24 hours after the Mets finalized an agreement to make Billy Eppler their next general manager, his former team in the Los Angeles Angels snagged one of their long-time pitchers in free agency.

    Noah Syndergaard has decided to reject the Mets' qualifying offer, and is instead signing with the Angels on a one-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    This comes as a surprise, considering Syndergaard's comments in the end of the regular season about not wanting to leave New York or the Mets and being confident that an agreement would be reached.

    Not to mention, the righty is a major health question mark, pitching in a total of just two innings since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He was initially projected to return to the Mets' rotation in June of last season, but suffered a setback via elbow inflammation, which kept him out until the final week of the 2021 campaign.

    Now, the Angels are taking a chance on Syndergaard by giving him $2.6 million more than the Mets' $18.4 million qualifying offer. And what's even more surprising is that Syndergaard's contract does not include any vesting options, a source told Inside the Mets.

    This means he will be a free agent again after the 2022 season. So, in the end, Syndergaard didn't give the Mets a hometown discount, he chose a larger prove it deal and decided it was time for a change of scenery. 

    The Mets will receive the Angels' second-round draft pick as compensation for Syndergaard leaving. If and when Michael Conforto signs elsewhere, the Mets would receive an additional pick, which would give them four selections in the top 100 of the 2022 draft.

    Angels general manager Perry Minasian was with the Toronto Blue Jays when they drafted Syndergaard in 2010. The Blue Jays ultimately traded two of their top prospects in Syndergaard, along with Travis D'Arnaud to the Mets following the 2012 season in exchange for aging Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey.

    Syndergaard helped the Mets reach the World Series during his rookie season in 2015. And in seven big-league seasons, the 29-year-old has accumulated a 47-31 record, a 3.32 ERA and a 2.93 FIP.

    The right-hander made the All-Star team back in 2016 and finished eighth in the Cy Young race during that season.

