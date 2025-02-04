NY Host Claims Possible Mets, Pete Alonso Reunion Bad For Both Sides
As the start of spring training for the New York Mets draws closer, one thing remains the same: power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso is still a free agent.
Alonso's first go around on the open has not gone as he has hoped it would; only the Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are seen as realistic destinations for the 30-year-old, while negotiations with the Amazins' have been spotty and generally difficult. As of now, a reunion between Alonso and New York may begin to gain more traction, especially with the Blue Jays encountering sudden financial constraints.
But even though a reunion would be the anticipated outcome at the beginning of the offseason, could it be a bad idea after all?
Speaking on WFAN Sports Radio on Tuesday, host Sal Licata believes that the tumultuous contract negotiations between the Mets and Alonso have caused "too much damage" for both sides to eventually agree on a new contract.
"I think at this point, too much damage has been done and I think it would be a mistake for both sides to bring Pete back," Licata said. "I know what's going to happen, they're going to bring Pete back and the Met fans are going to be excited...ignoring a lot of facts here that can lead to a bad relationship. The Mets may want him but they don't really want him, [Alonso] may want to be back but he doesn't really want to be back."
The ongoing negotiations between the Mets and Alonso's camp have been made public about just how frustrating it has been for both sides, especially during the Mets' Amazin' Day fan fest at Citi Field on January 25. Owner Steve Cohen admitted while the negotiations to land Juan Soto were "tough," he called the ongoing Alonso talks "worse".
The Mets and Alonso may end up reuniting when it is all said and done. It wouldn't, however, be much of a surprise that talking about the negotiation process during a potential introductory press conference would be a little uncomfortable for the slugger, especially with Cohen present.