Pete Alonso makes his opinion of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract extremely clear
On April 6, it was announced that Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension to remain with Toronto.
This news pertained to the New York Mets for several reasons. One is that they had been in contact with the Blue Jays regarding a potential trade for Guerrero Jr. this past offseason, in case they weren't going to agree on a deal to re-sign Pete Alonso.
It was also reported a few days ago that the Mets were at the top of Guerrero Jr.'s wish list of potential teams if he had become a free agent after this season.
However, just because Guerrero is now tethered to Toronto for the next 14 years doesn't mean his contract won't affect the Mets. The two-year, $54 million deal that Alonso signed with New York in February includes a player opt-out after the first season, which the Polar Bear is almost guaranteed to exercise.
Read more: Insider gives blunt stance on Pete Alonso's Mets opt-out decision
And while Alonso likely isn't expecting to command the same amount of money in free agency that Guerrero Jr. just got, it does set the first base free agency market extremely high, which will only benefit Alonso.
The 30-year-old Mets first baseman was quoted in an April 7 article from The Athletic talking about Guerrero Jr.'s contract. He relayed how impressive it was that Guerrero got half a billion dollars (which he believes is well-deserved), noted how great this was for other first basemen, and spoke about how crucial Vladdy is for the Blue Jays' franchise, which is reflected in this contract.
Alonso will surely expect the Mets to show how crucial he is to them if (and when) he exercises his player opt-out after this season.