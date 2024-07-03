Polarizing Ex-Mets Outfielder Linked To Surprising Contender At Deadline
There will be plenty of trade movement over the next few weeks across Major League Baseball.
The deadline will pass on July 30th and it will be an interesting one for the New York Mets. New York seemed like it was going to be sellers but it has completely flipped the script and now seems like it will look to add this summer instead and make a run at a playoff spot.
There will be some very intriguing players on the move. The Mets will look to add and there could even be former members of the club on the move this summer. One player who is one of the most likely trade candidates is outfielder Tommy Pham.
Pham currently calls the Chicago White Sox home, but that may not be the case for much longer. He has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few months and ESPN's David Schoenfield even mentioned the surprising Kansas City Royals as an option.
"The Royals need outfield and bullpen help," Schoenfield said. "Their outfield production has been particularly pitiful, hitting .215 with a .275 OBP -- a reminder that the Hunter Renfroe and Adam Frazier signings, part of the big offseason spending spree, have not paid dividends. Only the Blue Jays and White Sox have a lower OPS from their outfielders. Besides Pham or (Mark Canha) for the outfield, adding a couple of relievers will also be a goal, although we'll have to wait for the (National League) Wild Card picture to shake itself out a bit before we know which relievers might be available."
Kansas City wasn't expected to do much this season but it has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball. The Royals currently are seven games above .500 at 47-40. The Royals currently hold an American League Wild Card spot and if it could add some help in the outfield could make some serious noise.
