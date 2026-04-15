Mets Outfielder Scratched From Tuesday’s Game With Knee Injury

With the New York Mets struggling through a six-game losing streak, the last thing they needed was another injury. On Tuesday, ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about a late-day lineup change.

Despite the Mets facing star right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the team opted to replace left-handed-hitting Jared Young with Mark Vientos. Speaking to reporters before the game, Mendoza explained why Young was pulled from the lineup.

Carlos Mendoza says Jared Young is dealing with left knee discomfort pic.twitter.com/wxDeDxrfax — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 15, 2026

“Jared is dealing with some left knee discomfort,” Mendoza told reporters. “(It) happened Sunday after the game. Didn't get better yesterday, so we have to see what we're dealing with here.”

While Young is an outfielder by trade, he’s been filling in as a left-handed platoon with Vientos while Jorge Polanco deals with Achilles bursitis. Young, who made the team’s Opening Day roster this year, was also filling in for the injured Juan Soto in the outfield. The 30-year-old has appeared in 11 games this year, posting a .350/.390/.450 slash line with seven hits in 23 plate appearances.

Young underwent imaging on his knee on Tuesday, and the team is awaiting those results before deciding on Young’s status. When asked about a potential IL stint, Mendoza said that it was possible, depending on what the imaging showed. Vientos will bat seventh in the lineup, and catcher Francisco Alvarez will bump up to the fifth spot. In Monday’s game, Vientos hit third against lefty Justin Wrobleski and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Jared Young is dealing with some left knee discomfort, which is why he's not in the Mets' lineup today. He is awaiting the results of testing to determine if it's a potential IL situation. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 15, 2026

A prolonged absence for Young would put further stress on this Mets’ outfield group. Already without Soto, the Mets would be forced to play a lot more of Tyrone Taylor, Brett Baty, or Carson Benge alongside Luis Robert Jr. The team also promoted veteran Tommy Pham ahead of the series against the Dodgers, but it might be a stretch to call him an everyday player at this stage in his career.

Young has been a solid utility player for the Mets and has been consistent with both the bat and the glove this year. He has yet to make an error in the field in five games at first base and four in the outfield. Young’s .841 OPS ranks third on the team behind Alvarez and Soto.

If Young can avoid the IL, he would presumably miss Wednesday’s series finale against the Dodgers. His next opportunity to play would be on Friday when the Mets begin a three-game set at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

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