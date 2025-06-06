Scott Boras admits Juan Soto's Yankees return was 'hurdle' for Mets transition
The biggest series of the 2025 MLB season to this point was undoubtedly when the New York Mets went across town to Yankee Stadium for a three-game set from May 16-18.
The reason this series had so much hype heading into it was because it marked the first time that Mets slugger Juan Soto was playing against his former team (he spent the 2024 season with the Yankees) since choosing the Mets over them in free agency this past offseason.
Soto was serenaded with a chorus of boos throughout the entire series, and struggled to make much of an impact at all on offense.
A big part of the discussion around Soto's first Mets season is whether he's happy on his new team, and whether he might regret his decision not to re-sign with the Yankees. This was particularly the case during that series last month.
Soto's agent, Scott Boras, spoke about the mental impact of this Yankees return for his client during a June 6 interview with ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
"On Wednesday, Scott Boras... called Soto's return to Yankee Stadium in mid-May -- when he received relentless boos and vulgar chants over a three-game series -- a 'hurdle' in his acclimation process," Castillo wrote.
Boras was then quoted as saying, "It was the first time [Soto] got to see a lot of his old teammates and they accomplished a lot together.
"It's psychological," Boras continued of Soto's transition from the Yankees to the Mets. "It's different. You're treated differently because of your contract status. Everybody's aware, and you kind of want it to be how it was, not how it is. And you have to learn the 'is' part, and it's a new part of the process."
Boras has never been afraid to speak his opinion. And his saying that returning to Yankee Stadium was a "hurdle" that Soto had to overcome is certainly going to catch Mets fans' attention.