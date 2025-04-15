Should the Mets play this prospect in center field?
Since the start of the 2025 season, the New York Mets have dealt with a gaping hole in center field.
Starting center fielder Jose Siri was already mired in a brutal slump before fracturing his tibia on Saturday, as he was just 1-for-20 with a .308 OPS, two stolen bases, and eight strikeouts against four walks. Backup outfielder Tyrone Taylor hasn't been much better, as he is 6-for-38 with just one extra-base hit and nine strikeouts without any walks.
The Mets have two other outfielders with experience in center field, those being Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte. However, Nimmo played just 22 games there last season while Marte hasn't played the position since 2022; injuries to both players over the past few seasons make it even less likely for New York to consider them.
Surprisingly, the best center field option for the Mets is currently playing in the infield. Luisangel Acuña, who is currently filling in for the injured Jeff McNeil at second base, has overcome a slow start with a highly encouraging four-game stretch.
The 23-year-old has crossed home plate in each of the past four contests, and is 6-for-14 (.429) with two doubles, three stolen bases, and six runs scored to provide much-needed production from the bottom of the order. After a particularly strong game on Monday (2-3 with a double, stolen base, walk, and two runs scored), Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Acuña will play his fourth game in five days on Tuesday, saying he "earned it".
Although the versatile Acuña has primarily focused on playing the infield this spring, he has noteworthy experience in center field. Last season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, the youngster played 31 games and 253.2 innings in center; to put that into perspective, Acuña played the same amount of innings (253.2) at second base in Triple-A last year, which is the position he's currently playing in the majors.
The biggest reason why the Mets should play Acuña in center, though, is that it allows him to get more playing time while still remaining on the big-league club. With McNeil getting closer to returning, New York would have to choose between sending Acuña or the struggling Brett Baty down to Triple-A; the reasoning to send down Acuña was that he would be able to play every day and develop. But with Siri out and Acuña being capable of playing center, he has the lane to be an everyday player.
Acuña's excellent play as of late has helped address one of the Mets' early-season weaknesses: a lack of production from the bottom of the order. Given Siri and Taylor's near-nonexistent production from center field, as well as Acuña's need to develop, playing the 23-year-old in center would be the best course of action for both the player and team.