Should The Mets Reunite With Fan Favorite Jose Iglesias?
Everything seemed better with Candelita.
Versatile infielder, fan favorite and latino pop sensation Jose Iglesias is still a free agent and has made it clear that he is interested in returning to the New York Mets.
For now, the Mets' priorities appear to be trying to bring back franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso and/or potentially adding another outfielder.
But once the team resolves these tasks, it's a possibility that Iglesias could be brought back on a one-year deal.
Iglesias came up from Triple-A Syracuse in late-May of last season and helped lead the Mets to a turnaround that saw them not only reach the postseason, but it make all the way to Game 6 of the NLCS.
Iglesias, who just turned 35-years-old, posted big numbers for the Mets in 2024, slashing .337/.381/.448 and a .829 OPS while posting a 2.5 fWAR in 85 games.
Iglesias has the ability to play second base, third base and shortstop and his versatility and experience brings some value to a major league ball club. He also lifted the vibes and was a presence in the Mets' clubhouse, debuting his hit single "OMG," which symbolized the team's special campaign as a rallying cry.
The only knocks against Iglesias is that he ran out of steam in the playoffs (.227 average, .488 OPS) and it's difficult to expect him to replicate his 2024 performance.
That said, FanGraphs is still projecting Iglesias to be a 1.5 fWAR player in 2025 while hitting .271 with a .693 OPS in 117 games.
The Mets could choose to re-sign Iglesias based off the positive influence he brought to the organization last year. They could also decide to give some of the youngsters (Luisangel Acuna, Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty) a shot at the super utility role that Iglesias played.
However, the Mets likely want their upper level minor league position player prospects to play everyday. If projected starting second baseman Jeff McNeil struggles again, maybe he could move to that utility role, allowing an Acuna, Mauricio or Baty to shift into the everyday lineup.
For now, the Mets need to figure out their first base situation, but once they do, the team should at least consider bringing back Iglesias next season.
