Should the Mets trade their utility man?
Following a disappointing season, the New York Mets are expected to be active participants in trade talks this offseason.
As evidenced by last year's record signing of Juan Soto and their aggressive moves at the trade deadline, the Mets are in win-now mode and will utilize the flexible spending approach of owner Steve Cohen to go after big-name free agents and trade targets. With that said, it is not out of the question that president of baseball operations David Stearns would look to offload some salary this year by moving one of their longest-tenured players.
In an October 20 article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that the Mets' most likely trade would be dumping the salary of second base/utility man Jeff McNeil, who is due $15.75M in 2026 with a $15.75 club option in 2027.
Mets 'likely' to trade Jeff McNeil this offseason
McNeil was far from the Mets' biggest problem in 2025, putting together a solid season where he slashed .243/.335/.411 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs in 122 games. The 8-year Met played 79 games at second base, the position that he made over 100 appearances at the three seasons prior, while also carving out significant time in the outfield, making 34 appearances in center (28 starts).
The veteran continuously showed up in big spots for his team, making stellar defensive plays and getting big hits in the clutch. McNeil was particularly impressive during a 15-game stretch from the end of August and into September where he slashed .333/.400/.646 with 15 RBI.
However, McNeil will be 34 next April, and is clearly not the same player that claimed the batting title in 2022. His defensive versatility was key at points, especially in helping fill the massive need in center field when the team lost Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor to injury and whiffed on the Cedric Mullins trade.
But the Mets have an overwhelming core of young infielders with Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio all looking for valuable playing time. Also expected to enter the fold soon are top prospects Carson Benge (center field) and Jett Williams (second baseman/center field), who can hopefully be the long-term answer at both of McNeil's positions.
Even if Pete Alonso walks in free agency, the Mets will have just two open infield positions with McNeil in the picture. Now insert a potential Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette signing, and it becomes nearly impossible to get their promising young infielders into the lineup. They could opt to slide McNeil over to first base to replace Alonso, but this would only solve the vacancy short-term; the club would be better suited transitioning someone like Vientos, who has struggled defensively at third, to be the future first baseman.
It's difficult to forecast exactly what the Mets infield will look like going into 2026, as potential big moves for starting pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara, or Hunter Brown could shake up the farm as well as potentially breaking up the Baty/Vientos/Mauricio trio. But looking forward just one season, it's hard to imagine that McNeil will still be the best option for New York at second base. Factoring in his large cap hit for the next two seasons, Stearns could be better off moving McNeil to stop blocking the development of his young talent, even if it yields a limited return.