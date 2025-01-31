Insider Believes 'Dark Horse' NL Team Could Enter Pete Alonso Race
Could another NL team enter the sweepstakes for New York Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso?
On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post named the Cincinnati Reds a potential "dark horse" candidate to land Alonso. The 30-year-old slugger remains on the open market, and the start of spring training is just several weeks away.
"Could the Reds pursue Pete Alonso? It’s probably a long shot, but with Alonso’s market not developing as expected, word is Cincy may consider it," Heyman wrote. "It’s unusual for a star free agent to go from baseball’s biggest market to its smallest (tied with Milwaukee). But Cincinnati, with its smallish ballpark, might be a nice spot for Alonso to re-establish value on a deal with early opt-outs."
Heyman also reported that both the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants have checked in on Alonso, but there have been no reported movements of any deal being placed forward by those ball clubs for the Polar Bear. Pat Ragazzo of On SI first reported on the news that both Alonso and the Angels met on January 23.
Alonso seems to gaining a bit more traction this offseason with the Reds now reportedly being seen as a destination. Despite the Reds, Giants, and Angels being deemed as potential landing spots, there has been no deal in sight as of yet for the slugging first baseman as his first go-around in free agency has not unfolded as he hoped.
Alonso's down 2024 season on offense is clearly fresh in the minds of the Mets and other teams across the league bidding for his services. This past season, the 30-year-old slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, and a career-worst .788 OPS across 162 regular season games; despite Alonso's pursuit of a premium contract, his suitors have shown hesitation in giving him such a deal.
Even though the Mets have reportedly begun talking with Alonso's camp again, you can now list the Reds as a "dark horse" candidate for the Polar Bear.
