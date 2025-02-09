Rival Execs Suggest Mets Should Trade Starling Marte to Padres For Wandy Peralta
The New York Mets tried trading right-handed hitting DH/outfielder Starling Marte during winter meetings in December, as Mets On SI first reported.
They discussed a deal that would have sent Marte to the Kansas City Royals for right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Harvey, but an agreement never came to fruition. The Mets would have paid down a portion of Marte's salary as well.
Since then, there hasn't been any traction towards a trade. Before first baseman Pete Alonso came back, keeping Marte for his offense made sense. But the reality is that he's making $20.75 million at 36-years-old to be a part-time player. That is the type of player teams would love to move because bench pieces typically come for a lot cheaper when it comes to roster construction.
With Alonso re-signing for two-years, $54 million, the Mets blew past their desired budget range and now have a projected luxury tax payroll of $324 million. This is the second-highest total in baseball to only the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers who are at $376 million.
If the Mets circle back on moving Marte and pay down his salary in a deal, they will likely save a significant amount of money depending on the return. So let's say they hypothetically land a relief arm for Marte, they could potentially pay $10 million of Marte's deal and acquire a bullpen piece that is making $2-4 million. As mentioned, Harvey was on the table for the Mets and the righty is making $3.7 million in 2025.
The San Diego Padres are a team that comes to mind as a trade partner. Rival executives believe with San Diego cutting costs and needing additional outfield help that Marte as part of a swap for lefty reliever Wandy Peralta or a larger deal for one-year rental starter Dylan Cease makes sense.
The Mets and Padres have already spoken about starters Cease and Michael King. However, the asking price for Cease is said to be astronomical in terms of prospects for an arm on an expiring deal. But San Diego needs a left fielder after losing Jurickson Profar to the Atlanta Braves. Marte fills that hole and the Mets could potentially take Peralta who is making $4.25 million this season and has player two player options for $4.45 million across 2026 and 2027.
Peralta, 33, is big stage tested, having spent three seasons with the cross-town rival New York Yankees from 2021-2023. He is coming off a year where he posted a 3.99 ERA in 46 appearances but was limited to just 4.1 innings in the second half after suffering a left adductor strain in July.
Historically, Peralta has dominated left-handed hitters in his career (.217 opposing average), but they lit him up last season for a .260 average and .762 OPS. The southpaw, in a down campaign, fared better against righties who hit .215 with a .654 OPS off of him.
Acquiring Cease would stack the Mets' rotation and allow them to match up better with the mighty units of the Dodgers and Phillies in the NL. However, Cease is a one-year rental and the asking price for his services has been very high.
So why not make a smaller deal with the Padres? Send Marte and cash to San Diego in exchange for Peralta to save some money and add to the bullpen depth in Queens. Edwin Diaz, A.J. Minter, Ryne Stanek and Peralta is a pretty strong and experienced backend unit.
Marte is still a productive hitter, but his salary is too high for a player that isn't going to be in the lineup everyday anymore for the Mets. The team already tried trading Marte earlier in the offseason and it's something they should revisit now that Alonso is back to bolster their lineup behind Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos and Juan Soto.