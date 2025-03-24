The New York Mets' plan for Ronny Mauricio in 2025
The New York Mets have a surplus of exciting infield prospects, with significant buzz surrounding Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, Jett Williams, and Luisangel Acuña.
However, Ronny Mauricio has become a name left out when people discuss these infield options. Prior to tearing his ACL in December 2023, the 23-year-old was set to compete for the Mets' third base job, which ultimately was won by Vientos. This puts their 10th-ranked prospect in an interesting spot for the future.
On Sunday, president of baseball operations David Stearns joined the SNY booth to discuss a bevy of topics on the ball club for the upcoming season. One of these topics was the future for Mauricio and the plan to develop him.
"Ronny's going to spend a little bit more time down here to make sure that he's fully in game shape," Stearns said. "I expect that once he's in game shape, he's going to play here for a little while in the Florida State League, get some competition here, and then he is going to go to Triple-A. And once he's there and feeling good, we know how talented this guy is and when there's a need we wouldn't hesitate to call upon."
There is plenty of talent when it comes to Mauricio, despite missing a full year of baseball activity. Standing 6'4" and with great athleticism, he is certainly a player that can be moved around the infield, which is something that Stearns mentioned on the broadcast as well.
"Ronny is going to play the three on the dirt. He'll play short, second, and third when he is ready," Stearns said. "We think he can play all three. Obviously, we got shortstop covered, while hopefully we have third base covered as well. We just want to make sure he is getting enough variety around the infield to ensure wherever the opportunity is, when he is ready, he is an option for us."
These are reassuring comments on Mauricio, as Stearns and the organization clearly has faith in a player that can easily be forgotten about due to his extended absence. He syncs up with what the Mets are looking for in terms of defensive versatility, while boasting a bat that consistently generates high exit velocities when he makes contact.
With the current situation at second base, there is no certainty on who wins that job in the long term. Vientos and Francisco Lindor have their positions on lockdown, and with the decline of Jeff McNeil on top of the uncertainty of Baty/Acuña, there is a realistic possibility Mauricio's opportunity may come this summer.
Considering Mauricio's slow recovery, it makes sense for him to begin the season in Triple-A, as he can be eased back into game action. Around the same time, McNeil will likely recover from his oblique injury and return to the Mets.
If Mauricio shows enough signs of life in Syracuse, and if Baty, Acuña, and McNeil all struggle, don't be surprised to see Stearns back up his words with a call-up as soon as he sees fit. 2024 was a lost season for Mauricio, but 2025 can be a rebirth.