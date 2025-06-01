This 1 sentence about Mets season says it all
The start of a new month always marks a good time to assess a team's progress. And on this June 1, New York Mets fans have got to be feeling good about where their team is at.
Heading into their June 1 game against the Colorado Rockies, the Mets hold a 36-22 record, which ties them with the Phillies at the top of the NL East and is also on par with the Dodgers and the Cubs for the best record in the entire National League.
While the Mets were struggling a bit earlier this month, their getting to play two teams that are on track to be among the very worst in baseball history (the White Sox and the Rockies) during two consecutive series has been a great way to get back on track.
However, many fans can't help but imagine what their record might look like if Juan Soto were performing up to the 15-year, $765 million contract he was given this past offseason. But this should be viewed as a positive, which Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller conveyed in a June 1 article titled, '1 Sentence to Describe Every MLB Team Entering June'.
"So-so Soto hasn't held them back much," was Miller's one question for the Mets.
He then added, "Much has been made of Juan Soto's slow start on his $765M contract, but he should turn it around soon. His walk and whiff rates are roughly the same as they always were, and he's still comfortably top 10 percent in the majors in exit velocity and expected slugging. Just some tough luck thus far, and the Mets are pretty well keeping pace with the Phillies in spite of it.
"If [Soto] heats up just as soon as Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas get back on the mound, look out."
Mets fans are hoping Soto's home run against the Rockies on Saturday is a sign of things to come.