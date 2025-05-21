Two New York Mets viewed as potential first-time MVPs
No player has ever won the MVP award in a New York Mets jersey.
But the team's two franchise cornerstones are hoping to rewrite history. In an MLB.com article discussing seven players that could take home their first MVP award this season, New York Mets infielders Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso were at the center of the conversation.
Just last season, Lindor finished second in the National League MVP voting, behind Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and his historic 50-50 campaign. The Mets shortstop has been voted in the top ten six times in his career but has yet to claim the elusive award. Since joining New York in 2021, Lindor has slashed .261/.337/.461 with 119 home runs, 387 RBI, and 93 stolen bases.
Still, the unofficial Mets captain has not won a Gold Glove in New York and has been snubbed from the All-Star team numerous times as a member of the club, most notably last season. Still, the 31-year-old owns two Gold Gloves and four career All-Star appearances from his time in Cleveland. Lindor's 257 home runs rank sixth all time among shortstops and puts him three behind New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
As for Alonso, his best MVP push came in his rookie season back in 2019 when he finished seventh. His NL Rookie of the Year campaign saw him slash .260/.358/.583 with 120 RBI and a league-high 53 home runs, the most ever by a rookie. The six-year Met has been an elite power hitter his entire career, but has never been a player that hits for a high average. This year is a different story; if Alonso keep his average hovering around .300 while maintaining his always impressive slugging numbers, he will be a real candidate for the award.
Juan Soto, who has also never won an MVP, was left off the list. The four-time All-Star is experiencing a slow start for his standards, batting just .247/.379/.437 this season. The 26-year-old Soto finished second in NL MVP voting behind Bryce Harper in 2021 and third in the AL last season behind Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.
Despite their hot starts to the season, both Lindor and Alonso are currently in the midst of brutal slumps. Lindor has just two hits in his last 25 at-bats while Alonso has only managed four in his last 26. Their sputtering offensive numbers combined with the slumping Soto has the Mets on their first three-game losing streak of the season.
The veteran infielders will look to course correct their season as they close out their series in Boston before their three-game homestand against the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.