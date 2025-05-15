Three Mets named in latest MLB hitter power rankings
The New York Mets came into 2025 with high expectations after adding Juan Soto to the top of the lineup between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Both Lindor and Alonso wasted no time getting their bats going, while Soto struggled early on.
But in the last couple of weeks, all three stars have been producing as advertised for New York, and all found a spot in MLB.com's latest hitter power rankings.
Alonso was the National League's hottest hitter in April, taking home the Player of the Month award while posting a 1.132 OPS with seven home runs and 28 RBI. In MLB.com's last power ranking two weeks ago, the four-time All-Star ranked second behind New York Yankees slugger and AL Player of the Month Aaron Judge. But Alonso has fallen two spots in the recent edition, as Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman jumped into the two and three spots behind Judge.
As of Thursday, Alonso still leads the NL with 36 RBI and ranks third in OPS (1.005). The most impressive piece of his early-season hot streak has been his improved batting average; he currently holds a .311 clip, which is significantly higher than his best season average of .271 back in 2022. The long-time Mets first baseman has maintained his elite power and continues to show up in the clutch, including his game-winning sacrifice fly against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
Read More: Where Mets' Pete Alonso ranks among MLB's best hitters
After a slow start for his standards, things are finally coming together for Soto, who ranked fifth in his first appearance on the 2025 hitter power rankings. Since the beginning of May, the lefty slugger has five home runs with a 1.077 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, Soto continues to be one of the league's most disciplined hitters, ranking in the top 2% in walk rate (17.2) and top 1% in chase rate (16.6). The 26-year-old will return to Yankee Stadium for the first time since inking his record 15-year, $765 million contract this Friday, looking to continue his recent success.
Also appearing in the power rankings for the first time this season in the tenth spot is New York's lead-off man, Lindor. Much like Alonso, the Mets' unofficial captain carried the offensive load while Soto and the rest of the lineup were struggling to get hits. Lindor holds a .297/.364/.491 slash line and is tied for first in the National League with 52 hits. The 31-year-old is just three home runs away from tying Derek Jeter, who ranks fifth all-time for shortstops with 260.
Read More: Mets' Francisco Lindor did something different after go-ahead home run
The Mets have a crucial stretch coming up with back-to-back road series against the Yankees and Boston Red Sox, before coming back home to face the defending World Series champion Dodgers. New York's big three will be asked to lead the way as the Amazin's look to maintain their hold on first place in the NL East.