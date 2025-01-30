What I'm Hearing About Former Mets Ace Max Scherzer's Market
Free agent starting pitcher and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is still looking for a new home.
As Mets On SI first reported, Scherzer threw a bullpen in front of interested teams at Cressey Sports Performance's pro day in Palm Beach, Fla. last week.
Scouts liked what they saw from the 40-year-old and the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox were among the clubs in attendance.
The Mets have at least some level of interest in reuniting with Scherzer on a one-year deal as they continue to monitor the starting pitching market, sources say.
But the team that has been the most heavily linked to Scherzer is the Blue Jays who have also been in talks with first baseman Pete Alonso.
The Blue Jays, who just signed Anthony Santander and are now trying to extend homegrown star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., are said to be all-in as their baseball leadership group is pushing to contend for a postseason spot in a weak American League.
Scherzer has spoken to the Blue Jays, with sources briefed on the situation describing discussions as being serious, but nothing seems to have come to fruition yet. The belief is that Toronto's goal is to land two out of three names on the open market in Scherzer, Alonso and third baseman Alex Bregman. The former two look to be the most attainable at this point in time.
Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets prior to the 2022 season. Despite an oblique injury during the regular season, Scherzer had a stellar first campaign in Queens that ended in an NL Wild Card berth. But the righty got clobbered by the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card round, allowing seven runs and four home runs in 4.2 innings.
After an abysmal team performance in the first half of 2023, the Mets dealt Scherzer and $35.5 million to the Texas Rangers for top prospect Luisangel Acuna at the trade deadline.
Scherzer suffered a teres major strain in September of 2023 and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to make three appearances in the postseason, helping the Rangers capture a World Series title. However, was shutdown after Game 3 of the Fall Classic with back pain.
Scherzer opted into his $43 million player option for the 2024 season, but missed significant time after undergoing surgery on a herniated disc. He then worked to recover from thumb soreness and nerve issues.
Scherzer did not make his regular season debut until June 23 and was limited to just nine starts due to arm fatigue, nerve issues and a hamstring strain. That said, he did post a 3.95 ERA in 43.1 innings of work last season.
Scherzer, who turns 41-years-old in July, will likely end up with a one-year deal from someone. But the all-time great would be an ideal low-risk, high-reward depth piece for a number of starting rotations around the league.
The expectation is that Scherzer could land around $15 million or so on a one-year pact (first mentioned by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com). And if Scherzer decides on Toronto, the word is that this could potentially enhance their chances of getting Alonso due to the players having a close relationship.
As for the Mets, Scherzer is a question mark health wise and doesn't necessarily fit given their extensive starting pitching depth right now.
