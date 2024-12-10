What's Next For the Mets After Signing Juan Soto?
The New York Mets got their guy - and they're far from done.
On Sunday night, the Mets inked Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, the biggest deal in the history of professional sports. The arrival of the 26-year-old slugger will make New York's already explosive lineup into possibly the best in baseball, as well as making the team a clear-cut World Series contender.
But it would be foolish to assume that the Mets will call it an offseason after winning the Soto sweepstakes. Team owner Steve Cohen not only has the finances to sign the superstar outfielder to such a historic deal, but he has the money to add more key pieces to make New York a complete team in every facet, in addition to the prospect capital to swing a trade if needed.
Perhaps the most pressing need for the Mets at the moment is starting pitchers. They have already signed Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes to enter the rotation, but Montas has dealt with injuries and/or consistency issues over the past few seasons, while Holmes, usually a reliever, hasn't started a game since 2018. The incumbent arms in the rotation include Kodai Senga, and possibly David Peterson and Tylor Megill; the latter two are candidates to be moved to the bullpen due to their inconsistency as starters and flashes of success as relievers, while Senga dealt with an injury-plagued 2024 campaign that makes it somewhat difficult to depend on him as an ace.
Despite the departure of Luis Severino, the Mets feel great about their chances of bringing Sean Manaea back, who filled in admirably as the ace of the staff last year, especially in the second half. After the All-Star break, the 32-year-old southpaw tossed 85 innings and recorded ten starts with six or more innings pitched, logging a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts.
Also in the free agent market is right-hander Corbin Burnes; while president of baseball operations David Stearns has preferred to build the rotation on high-upside pitchers on incentive-heavy contracts, Cohen has more than enough money laying around to sign Burnes, considered the best pitcher available in free agency, to a contract and have him fill the team's need of a bona-fide ace. Burnes himself played under Stearns's Milwaukee Brewers teams and even won the NL Cy Young Award in 2021; spending 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, the 30-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign by pitching 194.1 innings with a 2.92 ERA, 3.55 FIP, 1.10 WHIP, and 181 strikeouts against 48 walks.
Of course, there is also Roki Sasaki to consider as he is being posted from Japan; in four seasons overseas, the 23-year-old righty has an unfathomable 2.02 ERA and 0.883 WHIP, averaging 11.5 strikeouts and just two walks per nine innings. Sasaki has possibly the highest upside and most sheer talent of any pitcher available this offseason, and he'd be available for a fraction of the price as a pitcher like Burnes (due to being limited to signing a minor league deal).
Another area for the Mets to improve is the bullpen, which was highly volatile in 2024 and prone to issuing walks. The acquisition of Holmes can help (especially if they choose to use him as a setup man instead of a starter) and the return of Dedniel Núñez will be a massive boost, but there are a number of elite relievers for New York to consider such as Carlos Estevez, Kenley Jansen, Tanner Scott, and even former Met David Robertson. It is worth mention that most of these options are closers, while the Mets already have Edwin Diaz finishing games; nonetheless, getting even one of these arms would allow for stress-free relief outings.
Finally, there isn't much to improve already in the lineup due to its sheer depth (especially when factoring in Soto), but it can still be better. The Mets still need to decide whether they will keep first baseman Pete Alonso or not, which will also decide the fate of breakout slugger Mark Vientos, who currently plays third base. If Alonso stays, Vientos will likely stay put at third; if he leaves, New York can move Vientos to first base and sign star third baseman Alex Bregman (.260/.315/.453, 118 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR in 2024) to solidify the hot corner. First baseman Christian Walker (.251/.335/.468, 119 wRC+ in 2024, three straight Gold Gloves) can also be a viable replacement for Alonso while keeping Vientos at third, or the Mets can pursue Walker/Bregman while using Vientos/Alonso as the primary designated hitter.
The trade market can further increase the Mets' options to improve the team. Perhaps the most desirable one is southpaw Garrett Crochet, who is almost certainly going to be traded from the White Sox; New York has been one of the "most aggressive" potential suitors for Crochet as trade talks heat up. Closer Devin Williams is also a trade candidate that can fortify the bullpen and create a terrifying one-two punch with Diaz.
In the end, the Mets have nearly infinite routes to take despite already handing out the biggest contract in MLB history this offseason. While giving out the Soto deal means that any ensuing money should be spent wisely, any remaining moves that Cohen, Stearns, and the front office make can be what pushes the team over the top and allows them to bring a World Series to Queens for the first time in 39 years.