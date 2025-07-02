When is it time for another New York Mets team meeting?
The New York Mets have lost another game in catastrophic fashion, falling 7-2 in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. With their 11th loss in their last 14 games, the Mets look unrecognizable.
This was a New York squad that was the best in baseball not long ago, but now it is getting increasingly difficult to find an upside for this team when they seem to be doing everything wrong. Right now, all the Mets are able to do is lose. And it might be time to start pointing a few fingers.
After losing two against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets called a players-only team meeting to address just how badly things have been. But unlike last year, the meeting has yet to take any affect.
Since the meeting, the Mets have dropped another two straight. To be frank, the situation has turned dire, as they're continuing to slip down in the rankings and be outplayed by ridiculous margins.
In Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, the team was limited to a measly two hits, while the bullpen imploded to give up six unanswered runs after being staked to a 2-1 lead. This led to New York's fourth straight defeat, and it has reached a point where accountability needs to be taken. It seems harsh to find someone to blame, but a cause and a solution have to be found.
This Mets team has beyond enough talent to be better than this. They have the most outrageous payroll in the sport and a lineup that should shake opponents to their core. Yet they are losing game after game; as frustrated as the players are, it seems obvious that they aren't playing with that fire behind them.
Whether there needs to be another team meeting or a serious discussion with the coaching staff, one thing is absolutely certain: the Mets need to be playing better. Every single player, every coach needs to be seeing the challenge and be ready to face it head on with a little bit of anger on their side. It is time to start acting like the Mets that started this season.