Where the New York Mets can improve at the trade deadline
The All-Star break is nearly over and the MLB Trade deadline is rapidly approaching in the next two weeks, which means the market is going to begin heating up soon.
The New York Mets are 55-42 and a half game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East with the second half of the season set to kick off on Friday.
The Mets are destined to be buyers at the deadline so let's explore some areas in which president of baseball operations David Stearns can improve their roster in the coming weeks.
Center Field:
League sources say the red-hot Boston Red Sox are listening to offers on their outfield surplus. Although Jarren Duran has not played much center field this year (44 innings in the first half), he had 17 defensive runs saved at the position in 2024. The speedy Duran is a player that fits in the Mets' outfield as do center fielders' Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
Bullpen:
Bullpen is arguably the Mets' biggest area of need after losing A.J. Minter, Dedniel Nunez and Danny Young to season-ending injuries. Pirates relievers' David Bednar and Dennis Santana would be solid fits in New York as would Colorado Rockies hurler Jake Bird.
Bednar, who holds another year of control, has a 2.53 ERA and is 13-for-13 on saves this season. Santana, a rental and former Met, is having a breakout year with his 1.56 ERA. Bird has a 3.62 ERA, but pitches at Coors Field as his home ballpark and comes with three more years of team control.
Starting Rotation:
The Mets have shown interest in Pirates right-handed starter Mitch Keller, who is under team control through 2028. Rivals that I've spoken with believe the Mets could potentially trade a top position player prospect for a frontline starter at the deadline.
Keller and Arizona Diamondbacks lefty rental Zac Gallen are both fits that would cost at least that much. Keller would be more expensive given he has three more seasons of control and is owed $55.7 million beyond 2025. The Mets might be better off looking at depth starters such as left-hander Andrew Heaney of the Pirates now that Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea are back from the IL.