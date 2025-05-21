Which Mets prospects have received promotions in 2025?
The New York Mets' farm system ranked 12th in MLB.com's preseason rankings, up a tick from their number 13 ranking midseason last year.
Less than two months into the 2025 season, progress is being made with several prospects being promoted, including No. 5 prospect Nolan McLean. In all, seven prospects have taken a step closer to the major leagues.
McLean has been turning heads this spring by dominating in five starts at Double-A Binghamton, posting a record of 3-1 with a 1.37 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. He's continued to perform at Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 3.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings, at times dazzling with his cutter and sweeper. Don't be surprised if McLean makes his MLB debut later this season.
Ryan Lambert was drafted by the Mets in the eighth round last year, and has the potential to rise quickly through the minor league ranks. He allowed only three hits while striking out 17 in eight innings with High-A Brooklyn before being promoted to Double-A Binghamton. He's struggled with his control at the next level, walking seven in eight innings, but has only allowed a single run. Another promotion before season's end is a distinct possibility.
Originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2019 as an infielder, Anthony Nunez went back to school and became a relief pitcher at the University of Tampa. Nunez was nearly unhittable at High-A Brooklyn, posting a miniscule 0.63 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. He has appeared in two games since his promotion to Double-A Binghamton and has become a consistent bullpen prospect.
Right-handed pitcher Matthew Allan has had quite the journey to where he is today, undergoing three arm operations since being drafted in 2019. His arm is active, reaching the upper 90s with his fastball, and has done enough to move from Single-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn. Should Allan continue along the same trajectory, a move to Double-A later this season is not out of the question.
No. 18 prospect Nate Dohm, who was selected by the Mets in the third round last season out of Mississippi State, was quickly promoted from Single-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn. At the two levels, he's posted an ERA of 3.73 with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
A.J. Ewing dominated in 18 games at Single-A St. Lucie, slashing .400/.506/.615 before being promoted to High-A Brooklyn. He's still hammering the ball, hitting .361 with an OPS of a cool 1.000, in 15 games. Ewing, who plays both outfield and second base, is intriguing as the No. 27 prospect; there is no telling how far he can advance through the system, but he's opening eyes during the early stages of his professional career.
Among the most talked about prospects is unranked Raimon Gomez due to his extremely lively arm; his fastball recently registered 104.5 mph on the gun. Gomez is a raw talent, having walked 11 in 14.1 innings, but he's struck out 21 and allowed only one run and seven hits. Currently at High-A Brooklyn, Gomez could reach Double-A this season should his ascension continue.
Finally, middle-infielder Marco Vargas, the Mets' No. 14 prospect, missed most of last season with a wrist injury. Again healthy, Vargas tore up pitching at St. Lucie, hitting .409 in 13 games, before being promoted to High-A Brooklyn. Although struggling at the plate in the early going at the next level, Vargas is clearly in a better position than at the same time last year.