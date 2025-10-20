Who New York Mets might trade for Tarik Skubal
In an October 17 article, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino asserted that New York Mets infielder Brett Baty could be the key piece that helps the Mets secure 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal in a potential trade.
After noting that the Mets are probably willing to include any prospect aside from young ace Nolan McLean in a deal for Skubal, Martino wrote, "Because the Tigers are in their window to win, they would probably want MLB talent in addition to top prospects like Jonah Tong and Jett Williams. For what it’s worth, Detroit has expressed interest in Brett Baty in the past.
"The Mets like Baty, but in general are willing to shake up their current position player group. For a pitcher like Skubal, any team would part with good players," he added.
While it might make sense for the Tigers to pursue Baty in a potential deal, the bottom line is that he's probably too far removed from his status as a top prospect and hasn't proven himself enough in the big leagues enough to be a sole headliner in the package New York could send Detroit's way for Skubal. Therefore, as Martino alluded to, New York would likely have to add several other quality prospects along with Baty.
With that in mind, the question becomes which Mets prospects would most likely need to be traded for New York to land arguably baseball's best pitcher. And Mets fans probably won't like the realistic answer.
Who the Mets Could Have to Trade for Tarik Skubal
The good news is that New York has one of the healthiest farm systems in all of baseball. The bad news is that if they can complete a Skubal trade, this farm system's health will take a major hit.
The Mets' top five prospects (in no particular order) are McLean, Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Carson Benge. In an October 18 article from The Athletic, Mets insider Will Sammon asserted that Tong, Sproat, and Williams might all need to be included in a deal for Skubal.
Losing those three prospects (perhaps in addition to Baty, or some other player like Luisangel Acuña or Ronny Mauricio) is a hefty price to pay, especially with Skubal having just one more year of team control before hitting free agency.
Then again, the thought of Skubal and McLean atop the Mets' rotation next season immediately makes them seem like a terror atop the NL East.