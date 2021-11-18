Why One MLB Executive Believes The Mets Should Go Hard For Max Scherzer

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Mets are in desperate need of starting pitching this offseason.

Even more so now that Noah Syndergaard shockingly decided to depart for the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $21 million deal.

The Mets were never given a chance to propose a counter offer, and Syndergaard bolted from New York for $2.6 million extra dollars, despite his previous comments about not wanting to leave in the end of the 2021 season.

But with or without Syndergaard, the Mets' rotation is still loaded with question marks given the uncertainty surrounding the health of ace Jacob deGrom.

That's why one MLB executive believes the Mets must add another top-end starter and should go hard after future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer in free agency.

“If I’m them, I’d throw a ton of money at (Max) Scherzer and see if he’s really committed to staying in LA," an MLB executive told SNY. "See if $45 million (per) for two or three years gets him to bite. If (Steve) Cohen really wants to win, that’s the best way he could spend his money.”

Despite being set to turn 38-years-old next July, Scherzer is still one of the top starting pitchers in the game.

Last season, the Washington Nationals sent Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline for a package of top prospects in return.

And Scherzer continued to dominate, going 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA down the stretch of the season as a member of the Dodgers.

Although he is approaching the age of 40, Scherzer is still one of the best and most reliable arms in baseball.

If Steve Cohen and the Mets are truly in win-now mode, then they should have no issue splurging on the right-hander on a short-term, high AAV contract.

The only problem is that Scherzer told the Nationals that he did not want to play for the Mets ahead of the trade deadline last season, per SNY.

However, his agent Scott Boras addressed Scherzer's direction in free agency during GM meetings in Carlsbad, California last week: “Max’s decisions are based on winning, not geography."

If the Mets can sell their blueprint to Scherzer and prove they are in it to win it in 2022, the right offer could seemingly entice him to sign with them.

On an additional note, the Mets now have more money to spend on a top of the rotation starter since they are essentially saving an extra $18.4 million after Syndergaard declined the qualifying offer.

With Syndergaard, Eduardo Rodriguez (five-years, $77 million) and Justin Verlander (one-year, $25 million with second-year option) all drawing lucrative deals, the starting pitching market is expected to see a lot more movement prior to a potential lockout on Dec. 2 after the current collective bargaining agreement expires, multiple sources told Inside the Mets.

This means new general manager Billy Eppler will need to act fast once the Mets make this hiring official. Eppler must bring in at least one top starter and another mid-level rotation arm to stabilize a unit that failed to stay healthy a season ago.

Beyond losing Syndergaard, the Mets may also let No. 2 starter Marcus Stroman slip away, as the durable right-hander is setup to receive a substantial payday in free agency as well. Stroman is expected to draw a 5-6 year deal worth $25 million "at a minimum," a source told Inside the Mets.

And there are additional health concerns in the Mets' current rotation with Carlos Carrasco, who suffered a hamstring tear during spring training and underwent elbow surgery last month.

The Mets' next starter, Taijuan Walker, hit a second-half wall, where he allowed 20 home runs and a 7.13 ERA after producing a 2.66 ERA to make his first All-Star appearance in the first act of last season.

Starter No. 4 is David Peterson, who struggled in his sophomore campaign before it prematurely ended due to foot surgery. And No. 5 is Tylor Megill, another young starter that struggled after enduring initial success early-on. Megill also shattered his career innings mark last season after not pitching at all during the 2020 campaign.

The Mets' best bet is to make sure that Peterson and Megill are projected as depth options in Triple-A next season.

While Scherzer is probably the safest option in free agency, the Mets can still be aggressive towards retaining Stroman, or signing Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray (tied to qualifying offer), Anthony DeSclafani or Carlos Rodon.

Alex Wood and Jon Gray would also be good second-tier mid-level rotation options. But Gray won't come cheap after he turned down the Colorado Rockies' three-year extension ranging between $30-45 million.