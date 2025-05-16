Why this Subway Series is different than years past for Mets
The 2025 Subway Series is much different than years past.
The obvious storyline is Juan Soto. The New York Mets' $765 million man returns to Yankee Stadium on Friday, where he will be met with boos unlike any other return to the Bronx before. It will get ugly, and extra security may be needed in the right field corner.
After being a massive piece in getting the Yankees to the World Series in 2024, Soto left town in free agency for the crosstown rival Mets for a bit more money. Six months later and that still is not sitting right with plenty of Yankee fans, who have been watching his box score on a daily basis.
Combining the Soto saga with the fact that the Mets currently have a better record than the Yankees, along with many projections having the guys in Queens to finish with a better season, this Subway Series is a bit extra spicy.
Read More: Yankees’ Aaron Judge gets honest about Juan Soto leaving for Mets
How often since the Subway Series began in 1997 have the Mets: come off a season they nearly won the pennant, took the Yankees (arguably) best player away in free agency, and now are playing better baseball than them? Here's the answer...it never has.
The Yankees still went further last postseason by winning the American League pennant. They are still the Yankees, holding 27 rings compared to the Mets' two. That will never change. But it certainly feels the Mets have been the new talk of the town in the New York baseball landscape.
The 2000 Subway Series is the king of the castle: you can't top facing off in a World Series. But you could argue this year comes up second in the rankings.
In 2000, the Yankees were better than the Mets. In 2007, the Yankees made the playoffs while the Mets collapsed following their 2006 NLCS appearance. In 2015, the Mets came out of almost nowhere in the second half to go on the run they did. The following year, the Mets made the postseason and Yankees did not, but the Mets were done after one game. In 2022, the Yankees made the ALCS and the Mets lost in the Wild Card.
This is a second straight season where both teams are at the top of their division, coming off a special year. Bragging rights have hit a near all-time high.
Mets fans are walking with a bit more pep in their step to the Bronx this weekend. They don't want to be called the "little brother" in New York baseball anymore. This year feels like one where the tide is shifting slightly and one where a Mets title run can spark this baseball rivalry into another dimension.
Buckle up and enjoy the ride. The 2025 Subway Series is here, and it's going to be special.