3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Mets Should Target to Plug Roster Holes

If there's one thing Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns loves to do, it's sign free agents at a low price. He had a lot of success with this in his first offseason with the Mets, most famously with the Jose Iglesias minor-league deal that helped make 2024 one of the most memorable seasons in Mets history.

After back-to-back years missing the playoffs, there's going to be pressure on him to stick to the big-ticket options. However, there are plenty of players on the market who would fit Stearns' buy-low model - players who could perhaps make a difference as Iglesias did.

1. Tyrone Taylor, OF

Starting off the list is a familiar face who could make a welcome return to a young outfield. Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Carson Benge look to be the outfielders of the foreseeable future, but an opening exists for a fourth outfielder, a role Taylor has excelled in.

Like any good fourth outfielder, Taylor has experience at all three outfield positions. He's also a solid hitter off the bench; in 97 games last season, he posted a .827 OPS.

He was dealt to the Cubs as part of the Clay Holmes trade. If Stearns wants, he can bring back Holmes and Taylor while continuing to develop the team's number-one prospect, whom they received in the deal, Jefferson Rojas.

Moreover, the player who filled the fourth outfielder role in Taylor's absence, Cristian Pache, was recently designated for assignment. Taylor has familiarity with the team, is a veteran presence in the outfield, and deserves a spot on what would be a cheap contract.

2. Brock Burke, LHP

Burke is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and could fit nicely alongside Nate Lavender as the main lefties in the Mets bullpen. Burke led the National League in pitching appearances with 77 and posted a 2.30 ERA with 74 strikeouts.

He's also just 30 years old, putting him ahead of fellow free agent Brooks Raley, who is 38. Raley has the edge on him in terms of success in New York, but he's had injury issues in the past and struggled mightily with the Phillies after the Mets traded him at the deadline.

Burke isn't a one-hit wonder either. In 2025, he posted a 3.36 ERA with the Angels, and in 2022 he had the best season of his career with a 1.97 ERA as a Texas Ranger.

Spotrac has his average annual salary set at $4.1 million, projecting him to sign a four-year, $16 million contract. That's more than affordable for Stearns and allows him to lock up a reliable left-handed reliever for a long time.

3. Josh Bell, DH

The DH spot has been a mystery for the Mets for as long as it's existed in the National League. While Soto looks to inevitably hold the position in the near future, he's not there quite yet, as he has some time in left field ahead of him.

With Mark Vientos potentially leaving the organization soon, an opening at DH creates an opportunity for Bell. He hit 21 home runs and 96 RBIs for an underwhelming Twins team last season, far more production than any other full-time DH option that the Mets currently have.

Spotrac projects that he will receive a one-year contract valued at $6.4 million. The old saying is that there's no such thing as a bad one-year deal, and considering the other options available at DH, it looks to ring true.

The top name would be George Springer, but his best days appear to be behind him, and he would likely receive a contract north of $10 million. If Stearns wants to continue his streak of low-risk, high-reward contracts, Bell fits right in.

In an offseason where he absolutely has to get it right, perhaps Stearns goes back to his roots and finds value in the less flashy names this offseason.

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