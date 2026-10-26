Potential Mets-Tyrone Taylor Reunion Would Fix Overlooked Offseason Weakness

The New York Mets have a long list of needs entering this offseason, including a frontline starter, a new first baseman, and back-end bullpen depth.

And while addressing those needs should be near the top of David Stearns' offseason priority list, there's one more roster hole that deserves attention: a right-handed hitting outfielder.

Acquiring a fourth outfielder may not seem like a major priority, but it becomes more important when examining how the Mets' roster is currently constructed.

If New York moves on from Mark Vientos this winter, as many fans expect, its bench would consist of Brett Baty, Jared Young, and Luis Torrens.

It's a solid group, but there's just one problem: none excel against left-handed pitching, an area where the Mets ranked in the bottom 10 in OPS (.688) across the majors last season.

That makes the final roster spot, which will go to a fourth outfielder, particularly important.

Of the available options in free agency, one familiar face stands out: Tyrone Taylor.

Why the Mets should reunite with Tyrone Taylor

Taylor is the prototypical fourth outfielder, providing everything a team needs. He's a great defender, a speed threat off the bench, and, more importantly for the Mets, he excels against left-handed pitching.

In 110 at-bats versus lefties last season, Taylor batted .318 with 10 doubles, six home runs, and a .921 OPS.

Before being traded, Taylor was the Mets' most productive bat against left-handed pitching. New York's next-best option was Carson Benge, who hit .279 with six of his 20 home runs coming against southpaws.

After Benge, however, only a handful of Mets hitters performed well against lefties, contributing to the team's overall struggles against them.

Bringing Taylor back into the fold would not only help address one of New York's biggest weaknesses but also eliminate the uncertainty of relying on an unproven alternative.

Nick Morabito stands as the most sensible internal option if the Mets choose not to add another outfielder. However, that approach has some concerns.

New York Mets left fielder Nick Morabito might not be ready to be the fourth outfielder next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his limited major league action, Morabito struggled, hitting .195 with a .527 OPS across 41 at-bats. While those numbers aren't encouraging, 41 at-bats are hardly enough to evaluate a player, especially since Morabito's minor league season was much more productive. He hit .254 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, and 42 stolen bases.

The problem with using Morabito as the fourth outfielder is his inexperience. He's a big question mark at a time when the Mets need answers. Asking a 23-year-old still developing to adjust to a limited role without consistent at-bats is a tall order.

That's where Taylor's experience gives him a significant edge. Unlike Morabito, Taylor is accustomed to coming off the bench and contributing without consistent playing time. In 22 plate appearances as a pinch hitter last season, Taylor collected six hits (.286 avg), including a home run.

Having an experienced option off the bench whom the Mets can call upon in pivotal moments would make life much easier for Andy Green in his first full season as manager.

Still, that doesn't mean Morabito wouldn't provide value off the bench, particularly given his speed and defense. His exceptional 29.7 feet-per-second sprint speed ranks in the 97th percentile according to Baseball Savant, allowing him to cover plenty of ground.

However, Taylor also excels in these areas. His 29.2 feet-per-second sprint speed also ranks above the 90th percentile, and he's long demonstrated his defensive ability, posting a +1 OAA in 2026.

With both players offering similar value defensively and on the basepaths, Taylor's experience in a reserve role gives him the edge.

Taylor also wouldn't come at a high cost, likely requiring a one- or two-year deal. That would let the Mets focus their resources on other pressing needs like the starting rotation.

There's also something to be said for having a player who's already shown he can handle himself in New York. It may not be the flashiest move, but reuniting with Taylor could be one of the more valuable moves the Mets make this offseason.

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