3 Luke Weaver Mock Trades That Can Help the Mets Contend in 2027

The New York Mets are just under two weeks away from an impactful trade deadline that could shape the direction of the franchise for years to come. With the team unlikely to pursue a 2023-style fire sale, the plan for the Mets is likely to cash out on their rentals and only listen to deals for controllable players that will help them contend in 2027.

One of the most intriguing dilemmas the Mets face involves reliever Luke Weaver, who has another year on his deal and has been one of the most effective setup men in baseball. Weaver has valuable closing experience from his time with the New York Yankees, which could make him an intriguing option for teams in need of a ninth-inning specialist.

There is no question that Weaver has strong value to the 2027 Mets, who could use him as a setup man or a potential closer if Devin Williams can't find his form. Moving on from someone like that for prospects is not a smart strategy since prospects are the equivalent of lotto tickets that don't enhance the Mets' odds of winning next year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three potential trade packages that could entice the Mets to move on from Weaver and help them contend in 2027.

Mariners

One of the most logical fits for Weaver is with Seattle, where they need more bullpen help to support closer Andres Munoz. The Mariners do have an excess of starting pitching, which is why the addition of 27-year-old Hancock could be intriguing for the Mets.

Hancock is experiencing a post-hype breakout season for Seattle, going 6-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 18 starts, striking out 94 batters in 99.1 innings pitched. While it is tough for a team in contention to take a piece out of its rotation at mid-season, Seattle could backfill in the short term by moving Luis Castillo back into their starting five. The Mariners' top two prospects are also starting pitchers, so they can certainly afford to part with Hancock and his four years of club control for a lethal late inning weapon.

Adding a starter like Hancock would help the Mets plug a hole in their rotation while giving them flexibility to shop some of their younger prospects, like Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger, to help another aspect of the roster. It might take a bit more than just Weaver to pull Hancock off the Mariners, so perhaps adding another piece like Jorge Polanco to the deal would be enough to get it done.

Cubs

This is a bit of a cheat here by including Peralta in a Weaver-Cubs package, but his struggles in 2026 could depress Peralta's value to a degree. Packaging Weaver with Peralta could allow the Cubs, who have already made a deal with the Mets to land David Peterson, to do some one-stop shopping in their bid to catch Milwaukee in the National League Central.

The key to the deal would be Shaw, a 24-year-old former top prospect with the ability to cover multiple positions along the infield. Shaw is blocked at first (Michael Busch), second (Nico Hoerner), and third (Alex Bregman) for multiple years, so adding him here would help the Mets potentially solve a hole at either first or second with an ascending young player.

Wiggins, the older brother of Mets' first-round pick Carson Wiggins, is already a Top 100 prospect at Triple-A Iowa and could be another depth option for the rotation. To a lesser degree than the Hancock deal, adding the elder Wiggins would give the ability to shop young pitching for an offensive upgrade.

Pirates

Keller has been linked to the Mets numerous times in the past, but a deal never came together between New York and Pittsburgh. The calculus has changed in Pittsburgh as the Pirates are making a push for a Wild Card spot. However, owner Bob Nutting is reportedly only willing to be aggressive if it doesn't involve adding additional payroll.

The Pirates plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, but only if they can acquire pieces without increasing payroll, per @BNightengale. pic.twitter.com/KiMefJ0CK2 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 19, 2026

Since the Mets are no longer in the business of paying down contracts to add assets, a contract swap would make sense in a Weaver deal. Keller, who is in the midst of a down year where he has gone 6-7 with a 5.14 ERA in 19 starts, is set to make over $18 million in 2027 and just over $20 million in 2028.

The Pirates need a closer badly, as they have gone with a committee all year, and they could parlay their savings on Keller into other areas of the roster. The Mets would have a bit of work to do with Keller to get him back to his previous solid form, but he would plug a hole in their rotation for next season. Keller's addition would allow the Mets to seriously consider deals involving Clay Holmes or their pitching depth.

Which Luke Weaver option makes the most sense for the Mets?

The dream get for the Mets would be Hancock, a controllable starter in his prime who isn't even arbitration-eligible yet. Even if it means parting with another piece to land Hancock, the Mets would be gaining significant salary savings on him to help backfill Weaver's role with a free agent like Raisel Iglesias or David Bednar.

The Keller idea is an interesting one for the Mets, who need more stability in terms of innings in their rotation. Having a guy like Keller, who is on pace to exceed 170 innings for the fifth straight season, would be valuable if the Mets can extend Holmes, locking up four of the five spots before the offseason.

The Cubs' package may be a bit ambitious, but it is the kind of swing Stearns should take if he considers a Weaver and Peralta package deal. These types of returns would allow the Mets to capitalize on Weaver's value while also getting pieces to fill holes in 2027, not simply adding prospects to restock the farm.