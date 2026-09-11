3 Things to Watch for in Mets-Yankees Subway Series Showdown

The New York Mets are red-hot entering the Subway Series this weekend. Winners of four in a row and seven of their past 10, the Mets may not be postseason bound, but they are giving their fans plenty to watch as they aim to finish a lost year strong.

This edition of the Subway Series is a low-pressure spot for the Mets, who have nothing to lose, as the Yankees are under a ton of stress in this situation. The Bombers, who dropped two of three to the Mets in Queens back in May, need to have a good weekend to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, who entered play on Thursday with a four-game lead in the division.

Given the stakes, this matchup is a good test for a young Mets team as they enter a hostile environment in the stretch run. Let's look at three things that should be worth watching from a Mets' perspective in the latest edition of the Subway Series.

Juan Soto's reception from Yankees' fans

Soto, who just returned from the injured list, has become a villain for Yankee fans after spurning them to sign a more lucrative contract with the Mets before last season. The "Bleacher Creatures" let Soto have it during his first return visit to Yankee Stadium last season, leading rounds of booing that appeared to impact Soto's confidence during the series (1-for-10 with four walks, three strikeouts, and stolen bases).

A lot has changed since that series, including the fact that the Mets aren't going to the playoffs and the Yankees have seen other stars emerge, like Ben Rice. Soto will want to put on a show in front of his old teammates too, so he can incite new rounds of boos by having a great series in the Bronx.

Pressure situations for the Mets' young starters

The Mets lined up their three top young starters for this series, as Nolan McLean, Zac Thornton, and Christian Scott are set to start against Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Cam Schlittler, respectively. With plenty of questions to answer for the 2027 season in the rotation, good showings here from Thornton and Scott could bolster their cases to be significant factors in it.

New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott will get his first glimpse of the Subway Series up close this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of the Mets' young pitchers faced the Yankees back in May, with each set to make their Subway Series debut over the weekend. In a year when the Mets won't make the playoffs, a high-stakes Subway Series matchup in hostile territory is as good a facsimile of a postseason atmosphere as these starters will get trying to navigate a strong Yankees' lineup that just got Aaron Judge back on Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor

One of the true Yankee killers in the Mets' lineup is Lindor, who has tormented the Bombers throughout his career. Lindor has batted .307 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 59 career games against the Yankees, including a famous three-homer game back in 2021 that was one of his first signature moments as a Met.

One year ago today, Francisco Lindor hit three home runs against the Yankees 💥💥💥pic.twitter.com/VnjPkCvXfW — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 12, 2022

A calf injury sidelined Lindor the first time these teams met, but he will be fully healthy for this one. Saturday's game marks the fifth anniversary of Lindor's three-homer night, so he could be poised to put on another show against Cole, who just gave up four homers in his last start against San Diego last Sunday.

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