4 Concerns Mets Must Address Ahead of 2027 Season (Rotation Remains a Question)

The New York Mets have only seven series left in the 2026 season, which will go down in infamy for being one of the most expensive flops in major league history. While the team has stepped up its performance after manager Carlos Mendoza was shown the door in June, the Mets are still on track to finish below .500 and sold off many important pieces at the trade deadline.

The fact that the Mets are playing better is certainly a good sign, but David Stearns and company can't be fooled into thinking that a few minor tweaks will make this team good enough to contend for a World Series.

The Mets have some big questions to answer before the 2027 season eventually starts (lockout permitting), with the starting rotation ranking chief among them.

Filling out the starting rotation

The rotation has been in a seemingly perpetual state of flux since Stearns arrived in 2024, and moving on from Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta at the deadline continued that trend. The only two things that feel locked into the Mets' rotation at the moment are Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, with most of the Mets' other rotation options (including Sean Manaea, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong) feeling best suited to compete for the fifth spot.

It is likely that the Mets will look to add another front-line starter over the winter after the Peralta move didn't work out, with top free agent Tarik Skubal being a worthy target. Trading for someone like Joe Ryan could also help, but the Mets shouldn't settle for only one starter in the market and rely on their internal options to fill the rest, a strategy that has backfired each of the past two seasons.

The best bet the Mets can make is to add two veterans (an ace and a No. 3 or No. 4 type) while letting the rest compete for the fifth spot. The data the Mets get in September, particularly from starts Tong and Thornton make, will certainly help inform that decision.

How many relievers do the Mets need to add?

After the Mets deconstructed their bullpen at the deadline, it felt like Stearns would need an extensive shopping spree to build a bridge to Devin Williams. The bullpen has performed surprisingly well after the deadline, with Kodai Senga's strong success as the fill-in closer being a revelation that could help the Mets salvage something from him with another year left on his contract.

New York Mets reliever Kodai Senga has been a revelation since joining the bullpen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several minor league call-ups have also impressed in high-leverage situations, including lefty Nate Lavender and righty Daniel Duarte. With Reed Garrett on the mend from Tommy John surgery, it's possible that most of the bullpen bones are already intact, which could mean Stearns only needs to add another lefty and a proven setup option to complete the group.

Much like the rotation, the Mets need more data from Senga, Duarte, Lavender, Dedniel Nunez, and Jefry Yan before they determine who should be part of the primary bullpen group next season. September should see interim manager Andy Green continue experimenting with relievers in different situations to help with offseason planning.

Finding a first baseman

Pete Alonso's return to Citi Field in two weeks will serve as a stark reminder to the Mets that they did a poor job replacing him at first base. Jorge Polanco is on the shelf after undergoing season-ending surgery, leaving Jared Young as the nominal starter for the rest of the year.

While Young has played well, he doesn't have an extensive track record of big-league success and has received very limited reps against left-handed pitching. Green has started giving Young more at-bats against lefties, a trend that needs to continue to see whether he can be a stopgap option at first or function as part of a lefty/righty platoon at the position.

Perhaps Polanco can be a part of that platoon if he is healthy, but banking on that is risky. The best-case scenario for the Mets would be to find an everyday first baseman and have Young be a key role player, but the weak first base market makes that a tough ask.

Creating space for new offensive additions

An offensive uptick in August could be used as evidence that if the Mets are healthy, they should run back their current lineup as is. The problem, however, is that a lot of flawed players beyond the stars and rookies are taking up valuable 40-man roster space that could be used for impact additions.

It feels like it is closing time for the "Baby Mets" as Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio are both out of options, making them prime DFA or trade candidates. Brett Baty's regression after a breakthrough in 2025 is also a bad sign, while Francisco Alvarez's failure to progress at the plate has seen him cede playing time to Luis Torrens in the second half.

Then there is the matter of Polanco and Marcus Semien, the two veteran additions who underwhelmed this season due to injury and poor performance. It is unclear whether Cohen wants to eat almost $60 million to get both players off the roster, meaning the Mets may be trying to salvage something from both next season, especially with Semien having another year on his deal beyond 2027.

Given the need for a true first baseman and a more consistent bat at DH, it's hard to justify bringing everyone back for a team that will finish well under .500. Making the right cuts will be key to creating the necessary space to add to the roster over the winter.

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