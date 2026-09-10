Gary Gill Hill Could Be Sneaky Threat to Join Mets' Starting Rotation in 2027

Gary Gill Hill, who joined the New York Mets in the trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, is more than just a cool baseball name. He's a legitimate pitching prospect, the highest-rated one acquired by the Mets during the trade deadline, infusing the team's farm system with a ton of new talent.

The former sixth-round pick is the Mets' No. 17 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The soon-to-be 22-year-old has just one start at the Triple-A level and six starts total since joining the Mets organization, but there's a scenario where Gill Hill provides an impact at the major-league level in 2027.

Nolan McLean and Christian Scott are certain to begin next year in the Mets' rotation. Zac Thornton has been good, but he isn't a sure thing yet. Jonah Tong is still trying to prove himself, while Sean Manaea is easily replaceable and Kodai Senga has found his groove in the bullpen.

It's hard to predict exactly what the Mets' rotation will look like in 2027 with a full offseason still ahead, but odds are at least one or two spots will be up for competition. With continued success down the stretch and into next season, one of those spots could go to Gary Gill Hill.

Gary Gill Hill could be the answer to the Mets' uncertainty in the rotation in 2027

Gill Hill was traded to the Mets with a 4.49 ERA in 20 starts across High-A and Double-A. While that number wasn't exactly inspiring at the time, Gill Hill has pitched some of his best baseball with the Mets.

In five starts with Double-A Binghamton, he recorded a 3.76 ERA before allowing one earned run in five innings in his first Triple-A start. His ERA in the Mets organization is now 3.45.

Mets No. 19 prospect Gary Gill Hill in his Triple-A debut:



5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K. He threw 85 pitches (54 strikes) and generated 13 swing & misses



His fastball topped out at 97.2 mph pic.twitter.com/T6BfE7ozV4 — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) September 6, 2026

The righty has a four-pitch mix that features a fastball, a cutter, a slider, and a changeup, all of which are average or above-average offerings. Gill Hill doesn't record many strikeouts, working mostly as a ground-ball pitcher. His biggest strength is his command and ability to limit walks. In his minor league career, he's walked just 2.2 batters per nine innings. This year, he's walked just 1.9 per nine innings.

Because Gill Hill is neither overpowering nor extremely crafty, his ceiling is perhaps more limited than that of the Mets' other minor league pitchers.

However, his floor will always remain relatively high because of his consistency and his control. And in a rotation that features McLean and Scott, two pitchers who can lose their command at times, Gill Hill's feel for the strike zone could be valuable to the Mets.

There's no doubt that the Mets need veteran starting pitching, either via free agency or the trade market this offseason. But even with the additions they make, the Mets will be desperate for depth and effective starting pitching any way they can get it. Even if Gill Hill doesn't crack the rotation out of the gate, the Mets should keep a close eye on him to see if he makes an impact at some point in 2027.

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