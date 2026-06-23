3 Priorities the Mets Must Focus on as Playoff Hopes Slowly Fade

After an embarrassing end to their series against the Phillies on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Ballpark, the Mets' season has reached a new low, and their playoff hopes are dying a slow death.

The team won't be officially eliminated from playoff contention until September, but it is hard to see a path forward for this group this year. With the trade deadline looming, it is time for them to move on from this year. After high expectations, it was yet another disappointing season for this franchise, and another summer of goodbyes.

With this season now a failure, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns must adjust his focus to 2027 and beyond. The Mets could be one of a handful of dedicated sellers at the 2026 trading deadline in early August, giving them an edge in securing strong returns.

Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns must focus on the 2027 campaign and beyond. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Looking at deals such as the Marlins getting Kyle Stowers for Trevor Rogers, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about this potential scenario for the Mets.

Before the team reaches the deadline, there are some big- and small-picture issues they must figure out first. There have been questions that have plagued the Mets all season, and decision time is almost upon Stearns and his group, but none of these decisions are exactly easy.

There are three specific issues that Stearns & Co. must figure out moving forward, and they could hold the keys to a New York revival for the Mets.

1. Decide who is and is not on the Mets' trade block

Before the Mets can sell off pieces at the deadline, they first need to decide who they are comfortable moving out, as well as who's untouchable. Rentals such as A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley are the easiest answer, but players under contract, specifically the trio of relievers Huascar Brazobán, Luke Weaver, and infielder Bo Bichette, are going to be interesting names to follow.

Luke Weaver's 2Ks in the 7th pic.twitter.com/ALLWGWHvvK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 17, 2026

The pair of relievers have been the Mets' best righty options all season out of the pen, while a red-hot Bichette might still opt into his $42 million player option for 2026. It will also be interesting to follow infielders Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, who could be low-risk, high-reward options for a few teams. Injured bats Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco could also be names of interest as they get healthier. If the Mets can find clarity on any of these names, it would help unlock their greater deadline plans.

2. Find ways to get young Mets, prospects legitimate playing time in 2026

The Mets have had regular contributions from starter Nolan McLean and outfielders A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge, but they have plenty of other young options they could add to their roster for the end of the summer into the fall. Starter Zach Thornton is an immediate option, along with outfielder Nick Morabito, slugger Ryan Clifford, and reliever Dylan Ross, since all three are on the 40-man roster already.

Ryan Clifford's 8th homer of the year is crushed (108.4 mph, 413 feet)@Mets | @SyracuseMets pic.twitter.com/da8zWzv9CV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 20, 2026

Not many on the Mets' roster are locked into contracts beyond the 2027 season, which gives them all sorts of flexibility to get creative at this deadline. Given their struggles, the Mets might need to turn over a considerable amount of their roster this winter, and knowing what these three can offer could make a world of difference heading into free agency.

3. Decide on Carlos Mendoza's future

With his contract set to expire at the end of this season, the Mets need to decide if they will bring back manager Carlos Mendoza, who presided over a 2024 NLCS defeat, or let his deal expire and look in a new direction.

The Mets have been battered all season by injuries, which are not under the manager's control. Still, the team has been one of the game's worst since the middle of June last year, a stretch that included a historic playoff collapse and a 12-game losing streak.

In all his time as a lead executive, Stearns has only hired two managers: Mendoza and Craig Counsell, yielding almost polar opposite results. There is enough of a case to argue one more season for Mendoza, if he were agreeable to a one-year deal, but there is also a strong case to end his tenure. This decision is not an easy one for Stearns, but it's one he must figure out.