5 Under-the-Radar Free Agent Starting Pitchers Mets Should Go After This Winter

The New York Mets are expected to be heavily involved in the starting pitching market this offseason.

In his end-of-season press conference, David Stearns called adding to the rotation "necessary" and indicated that the Mets plan to explore a wide range of options this winter.

While New York will almost certainly shop in the luxury section, with Tarik Skubal representing the cream of the crop, adding an ace won't be enough. The Mets also need another reliable starter to help round out a rotation filled with young arms.

Fortunately for New York, the market offers plenty of quality options to choose from beyond the biggest names. Some in particular have flown under the radar and could become valuable additions at a much more reasonable price.

Here are five underrated starting pitchers the Mets should consider this winter.

1. Tyler Mahle

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle could be an intriguing free-agent add for the New York Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahle is one of the hardest pitchers in baseball to assess throughout his 10 years in the majors. The right-hander has a career 4.05 ERA, but he's also shown glimpses of dominance that have repeatedly put his name in the spotlight.

His 2026 season perfectly encapsulates who he's been as a pitcher. In 18 starts with the San Francisco Giants, Mahle struggled mightily, posting a 5.13 ERA in 94.2 innings with 89 strikeouts and a 1.39 WHIP. But Mahle turned into a completely different starter after being acquired by the Atlanta Braves, posting a 1.99 ERA in 54.1 innings.

The 32-year-old has carried that hot streak into October, throwing seven innings of one-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. If he continues to rise to the moment in the playoffs, Mahle may only add to his value heading into the offseason.

That said, one major cause for hesitation is his extensive injury history, as 2026 marked only the second time in his career that Mahle has made at least 27 starts. But if his dominant finish is a sign of what's to come, he could end up being one of the steals of the winter.

2. Michael Soroka

Mets fans know Soroka well from his Braves days, when he once looked like one of the league's next budding stars. But that trajectory changed in 2020, when the right-hander tore his right Achilles in a game against New York. Since then, Soroka has been trying to regain his once-dominant form.

In 2026, at age 29, it appears he has finally done just that. In 116 innings with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soroka posted a 3.41 ERA with 114 strikeouts, a 1.09 WHIP, and a 3.19 FIP. It was the first time he had eclipsed 100 innings since 2019, making 21 starts in the process.

That bounce-back season puts Soroka in an interesting position heading into the winter. The right-hander has a $10 million mutual option with Arizona for 2027, which he will almost certainly decline. If he reaches the open market, Soroka may make more sense for the Mets than anyone on this list.

With 2026 representing his first strong season as a starter since 2019, teams may be wary of handing Soroka the lucrative long-term contract he'll likely seek. That could open the door for New York to offer him a high annual salary over two or three years with opt-outs, giving the 29-year-old a chance to re-enter the market if he performs well.

Such a deal would also limit the Mets' risk. If Soroka doesn't pan out in the rotation, New York could move him to the bullpen, where he also has experience.

3. Kaima Taira

Who is Kaima Taira? Well, Major League Baseball fans are soon going to learn the name.

The Japanese right-hander is set to be posted by the Saitama Seibu Lions this winter, making him available to all 30 teams. Taira has been one of the most successful pitchers in Nippon Professional Baseball over the past several years, first establishing himself as a dominant reliever before transitioning into a full-time starter in 2023.

In 2026, Taira posted a 1.36 ERA over 146 innings with 141 strikeouts and 2.29 FIP.

There are concerns about how Taira's game will translate to the majors, particularly with his stocky 5-foot-8, 220-pound frame. He has also dealt with a list of injuries throughout his career, which may give some teams pause.

However, his success in both the rotation and bullpen makes him a compelling candidate for the Mets. Taira gives New York another rotation option and carries the versatility to transition into a relief role if needed.

4. Nick Martinez

The New York Mets might want to keep an eye on Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez this winter in free agency. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez has spent much of his career providing value as a back-end starter and bulk reliever. However, this season, the right-hander took his performance to another level with the Rays.

In 31 starts, Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA over 180 innings with 109 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP. He also consistently pitched deep into games, completing six-plus innings in 18 of his starts.

While Martinez isn't the most overpowering starter, averaging just 5.45 K/9, his durability and versatility make him an intriguing option for the Mets. New York could start the season with Martinez in the rotation before eventually moving him to the bullpen if one of the young starters proves ready for a larger role.

The 36-year-old has a $20 million mutual option with Tampa Bay for 2027, but free agency allows him to pursue one final multi-year deal.

5. Shane Bieber

It's hard to call a former AL Cy Young Award winner underrated, but Bieber has become somewhat of a forgotten name in recent years. Injuries are largely to blame, as the right-hander has made just 18 starts over the past two seasons.

Across 55.2 innings in 2026, Bieber posted a 4.37 ERA, 44 strikeouts, and a 1.42 WHIP. The long ball was his biggest problem, as he surrendered 10 home runs in that span.

Bieber's recent track record won't inspire much confidence, but it could make him one of the more enticing buy-low options in free agency. He's still only a few years removed from being one of baseball's better starters, and after throwing fewer than 60 innings this season, a short-term deal could give him the chance to prove he still has something left in the tank.

This could present an opportunity for the Mets to add a pitcher with far more upside than a typical back-end starter without making a significant long-term commitment. If they're comfortable with Bieber's medicals, he's a gamble worth considering.

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