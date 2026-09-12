Mets Face Difficult Roster Decision With Crowded First-Base Picture

While the final few weeks won't carry any playoff implications for the New York Mets, they will give the team a valuable opportunity to evaluate their first-base situation.

After having a fixture at the position for seven years in Pete Alonso, the Mets have spent all season searching for his replacement. Their first answer was signing Jorge Polanco, who had almost no experience at first base, to a two-year, $40 million contract. However, that deal has quickly become one of the Mets' worst signings in quite some time.

Polanco played in just 37 games this season, hitting below .150 with a .431 OPS. Concerns about his ankle surfaced during spring training, limiting him primarily to designated hitter opportunities at the start of the season. After attempting to play through the injury upon his return in July, Polanco was shut down and underwent surgery for left ankle bursitis.

The Mets' next clear option at first base was Mark Vientos. The former top prospect struggled defensively at the other side of the infield at third base, making a position change an obvious way to keep his bat in the lineup.

However, Vientos' bat has continued to falter since his breakout 2024 season. In 249 at-bats this year, he's hitting .217 with 13 home runs and a .669 OPS. Those numbers make it difficult not only to trust Vientos with everyday opportunities at first base next season, but also to justify tendering him a contract at all.

Finally, the last option the Mets have used this season is one of their few bright spots: Jared Young. The 31-year-old has broken out in his second season in New York, hitting .268/.331/.429, with 8 home runs and a 112 wRC+.

Young fits the David Stearns mold of a first baseman who provides enough offensively while playing acceptable defense, making him a strong candidate to remain with the team next year. However, relying on him as the everyday starter could be too big of a gamble.

Mets have more infield talent waiting in the wings

While the Mets could enter next season with all three players on the roster, that scenario is difficult to envision after how this year has played out. Additionally, the Mets have an abundance of infield prospects all knocking on the door at the major league level.

The closest is Ryan Clifford, the Mets No.14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, though he has fallen on hard times this year, batting .177 at Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also has infielder Billy Amick, whom it acquired from the Minnesota Twins for reliever A.J. Minter. Amick profiles more as a third baseman but appears capable of moving across the diamond. There are questions about how his bat will adjust to the major leagues, but there's no denying his power with 36 home runs this season.

Outside of those two, the Mets have Jefferson Rojas, Mitch Voit, and Emilien Pitre as potential options for next season, though their athleticism would be wasted at first base.

The point is, between three imperfect major league options and a wealth of infield talent waiting in the wings, the Mets have more candidates than available spots. Deciding who fits into their present and future will make for one heck of a busy offseason.

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