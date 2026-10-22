5 Under-the-Radar Relievers the Mets Must Consider in Free Agency

Entering this offseason, David Stearns and the rest of the Mets front office must decide which areas of the roster require the most attention.

New York's biggest priorities are to acquire multiple starting pitchers, a first baseman, and bullpen depth.

With starting pitching and first base likely requiring greater financial commitments, the Mets may be better off addressing their bullpen through smaller, under-the-radar moves. A strategy Stearns has shown a fondness for in the past.

As the Mets survey the free-agent market, here are five relievers who may be flying under the radar that they should consider signing.

1. Jonathan Loaisiga

Loaisiga is familiar with New York, having pitched for the Yankees for eight seasons before signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2026.

The right-hander was once viewed as a dominant reliever, but a torn UCL in 2024 derailed his ascent. Loaisiga didn't quite look the same in his return to the mound in 2025, posting a 4.25 ERA. However, a change of scenery appears to have helped him regain his once-dominant form.

In 67 innings with Arizona, Loaisiga posted a 2.42 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and a 1.03 WHIP. The 31-year-old demonstrated excellent control, posting a 5% walk rate ranked in the 96th percentile, per Baseball Savant.

His signature sinker, which averaged 97.9 mph, returned to being one of the most effective pitches in baseball, recording a run value of +10. The last time Loaisiga's sinker was this effective was in 2021, when it recorded a +11 run value.

The Mets' bullpen lacks experienced high-leverage arms outside of Devin Williams. Coming off an impressive season and having already proven he can succeed in New York, Loaisiga feels like a natural fit for the Mets.

2. Sean Newcomb

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb could be an under-the-radar pickup for the New York Mets' bullpen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mets fans may remember Newcomb from his days with the Atlanta Braves, when he broke into the majors as a starting pitcher. However, the left-hander struggled to find much success as a starter, which eventually led to his transition into the bullpen.

It took Newcomb several years to find his footing, but at 33 years old, he's starting to establish himself as a reliable reliever.

In 90.1 innings with the Chicago White Sox, he posted a 3.09 ERA, 84 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP this season. Newcomb also drew on his starting experience, working multiple innings on several occasions.

That type of versatility has become increasingly valuable as teams rely less on starting pitchers to work deep into games.

Newcomb's six-pitch mix and low arm angle offer intriguing traits for pitching coaches to work with. His unique profile could give the Mets a different look when mixing and matching relievers throughout games.

3. Evan Phillips

Phillips has a similar story to Loaisiga, having been a dominant reliever before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025.

In his return to the mound this season, Phillips struggled to reestablish himself, posting a 5.27 ERA in his first 17 appearances. However, as the season progressed, he began to resemble the formidable reliever he once was.

Over his next 19 appearances, including the postseason, Phillips posted a sparkling 1.17 ERA with 22 strikeouts.

At just 32 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe Phillips' turnaround is sustainable. He still features a four-seam fastball averaging 96.9 mph alongside a wipeout sweeper.

With his wealth of experience pitching late in games, Phillips could provide manager Andy Green with another dependable high-leverage arm.

4. Brock Burke

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brock Burke could be an appealing left-handed bullpen option for the New York Mets this winter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets currently don't have many appealing left-handed options in their bullpen. New York's internal choices consist of Nate Lavender, Cionel Perez, Jefry Yan, and Philip Abner.

Adding an experienced left-hander would be a sensible move for Stearns and the rest of the front office. One intriguing solution could be Brock Burke, who is coming off a stellar season with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 77.1 innings, Burke posted a 2.30 ERA with 74 strikeouts and a 1.26 WHIP. He excelled at inducing weak contact, with his 32.7% hard-hit rate ranking in the 89th percentile.

While Burke was particularly effective against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .195 batting average, he was nearly as successful against right-handers, who batted just .208 against him.

Burke has also shown he can go more than one inning, having done so in 13 of his 77 appearances. The 30-year-old's versatility makes him an even more attractive target for the Mets.

5. Steven Okert

Okert is another former division rival of the Mets, having pitched for the Miami Marlins for three seasons.

Since joining the Houston Astros, the left-hander has reinvented his approach on the mound, leading to greater success.

In 2026, Okert enjoyed the best season of his nine-year career, posting a 2.13 ERA with 68 strikeouts and a 0.87 WHIP across 67.2 innings.

The most notable change in the 35-year-old's game was his increased reliance on his slider. Okert essentially became a two-pitch reliever, throwing his slider 67% of the time while mixing in his four-seam fastball 28% of the time.

That shift in pitch selection reflects a growing philosophy among pitching coaches: encouraging relievers to lean heavily on their most effective offerings. Okert's slider recorded an impressive +11 run value in 2026.

He was also nearly as effective against right-handed hitters (.194 BAA) as he was against left-handers (.186 BAA).

Okert would likely be an affordable option who could quickly become a staple of the Mets' bullpen.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.