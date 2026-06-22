Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/22): David Peterson Struggles, Rehab News, Prospect Update & More

The red lights are officially flashing in Queens.

With their latest loss to the Phillies, the Mets have found themselves, yet again, nine games under .500. Is it too late already to make a miraculous comeback? Sunday's loss proved the exact opposite, even with the chance to grab a series in Philly. However, there are a few things to be happy about.

From positive prospect news to injury updates, here's everything happening in Mets land on Monday, June 22.

David Peterson: where do the Mets go from here?

The latest culprit in the starting rotation department: David Peterson. The Mets' rotation is paper-thin, down to their last options in guys like Peterson and Kodai Senga, who likely would be on the outskirts of the pitching plans if fully healthy.

After Freddy Peralta forced Mets fans to endure a catastrophic start, Peterson followed up with a poor start of his own. While the first inning wasn't entirely on the shoulders of the former All-Star, the second inning is where the wheels completely fell off, with Kyle Schwarber continuing his dominant weekend series against the Mets with a three-run, 418-foot missile to right field. The lefty would stick around for just four innings, allowing six hits and four runs while walking two batters and striking out five.

The biggest problem with Peterson is the clear lack of confidence, while also consistently falling behind hitters quickly. Of his 79 pitches, 48 were strikes, for a 61% strike rate. Sadly, for the Mets, starting Peterson might just be their best possible option.

"There's no off days," manager Carlos Mendoza said when asked about Peterson (h/t SNY Mets). "People need to step up. We'll have conversations. It's too early to tell."

Carlos Mendoza is asked about David Peterson's spot in the Mets' rotation moving forward:



"There's no off days, people need to step up. We'll have conversations, too early to tell." pic.twitter.com/lNpVn5A4UT — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 22, 2026

Mendoza later added that there's no other choice with the current state of the Mets' rotation, which is the harsh truth. While Christian Scott is set to return within the next week, the Mets will still have one spot to fill, likely between Peterson and Senga, with the odd man out likely residing in the bullpen.

Mets updates

Francisco Lindor appeared in his final expected rehab game with Triple-A Syracuse, going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run. The latest update on Lindor, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, is that he's expected to return to Citi Field with the team on Monday for a simulated game, followed by a rest day on Tuesday, with a potential return set for Wednesday vs. the Cubs.

Ronny Mauricio continued rehabbing in Triple-A, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

The third Mets player rehabbing in Triple-A, Tyrone Taylor, continued to show promise at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Mets statistical trends

One of the lone bright spots this weekend, Carson Benge hit a home run in the second straight game, going 1-for-3 in Sunday's loss.

Home runs on back-to-back days for Carson Benge pic.twitter.com/NHxoN9UqWU — SNY (@SNYtv) June 22, 2026

In three games against the Phillies: 5-for-12, two HRs, three RBIs, one BB, one SB.

Juan Soto continues to be unstoppable for opposing pitchers , going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Last 10 games: .457 batting average, .558 OBP, 1.444 OPS, 16 hits, four HRs, eight RBIs, eight BBs—MVP numbers.

A.J. Minter has been dominant since returning from the IL, continuing that in Sunday's loss to the Phillies after tossing a scoreless eighth inning.

Minter since returning from the IL on May 26: 10 games, 0 ER, 4 H, 7 K.

Down on the farm

Mets' 11th overall pick from the 2022 draft, Kevin Parada, has been scorching hot in Triple-A, continuing to swing a consistent bat since his promotion. A 2-for-4 outing on Sunday brings his batting average to .339 through 21 Triple-A games, along with an .884 OPS.

Mets No. 11 prospect Nick Morabito hit his third home run in four games for Triple-A, bringing his season total to eight.

Mets No. 18 prospect R.J. Gordon logged a strong start, going 4 2/3 innings while allowing no runs and two hits, walking two and striking out four.

This day in Mets history

June 22, 1987: Tom Seaver announces his retirement from Major League Baseball. In 20 major league seasons, Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, Rookie of the Year and World Series champion.

June 22, 1994: John Franco records his 253rd career save to pass Dave Righetti for the most saves by a left-handed pitcher.

FUN FACT: The Mets hold a 26-35 record when playing on June 22, including going 3-5 on this date against the Cubs, with their last meeting coming on the road in 2024—an 8-1 loss.